Apple iPad Pro 2021 may look similar to the 2020 variant

When it comes to tablets, iPads enjoy an unmatched monopoly. And while the iPad 12.9 and 11-inch variants are among the most popular ones, the 12.9-inch variant is expected to be the most powerful of iPads yet.

Though there have been rumours that the new iPad Pro 12.9 may come with an improved magic keyboard, not much is known about the iPad Pro itself.

However, thanks to the folks at 91mobiles, we may know what the iPad Pro, slated to come out this year, may look like. And the renders created based on an anonymous source suggest that the upcoming iPad Pro 12.9 may not look very different from its 2020 sibling.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: 91 Mobiles) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

You may get a similar squarish camera module at the back housing the LED flash, LiDAR sensor apart from dual-camera setup. While you may get thinner bezels, the tablet may come with squared edges and a power button located on the top. It is still unclear if the power button will incorporate touch id or not, hence we will hold back from commenting on that yet.

The report also hints at the presence of a quad-speaker system and magnetic pins, like its predecessor, is expected to be present this time as well. The magnetic port to charge the Apple pencil is expected to remain on the right side of the iPad. The volume rocker is also expected to be housed on the right side as well.

There is no surprise expected from the location of the charging port and the speakers. The renders suggest the presence of a couple of speakers could be located at the bottom of the upcoming iPad Pro with a USB Type C charging port located in the middle.

The biggest upgrade that you can expect from this years’ iPad pro is that it could be the first 5G capable iPad as the latest A14 Bionic chipset is expected to power the tablet.

While there is not much information around the launch date of the iPad Pro 2021, however, we're expecting it to launch in early 2021. Do let us know what all are you expecting from this year’ iPad Pro iteration.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!