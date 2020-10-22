AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core monster could be the first Ryzen chip to hit 5GHz

Leaked benchmarks apparently showing the power of AMD’s flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X processor have been coming thick and fast, and new results apparently showing the chip easily exceeding 5GHz clock speeds – making it the first Ryzen chip to do so.

While AMD advertises the maximum boost speed of the 5950X as 4.9GHz, it looks like AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) tech is able to push the chip even further – to 5.04GHz.

The results are shared by renowned leaker @Tum_Apisak on Twitter , and apparently taken from early results for the Geekbench benchmark results.

If these benchmarks are correct, and combined with other leaked benchmark results, it looks like the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is shaping up to be a real powerhouse of a processor.

PBO for the win

The leaked benchmarks show that the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X isn’t the only Ryzen 5000 chip to benefit from PBO, with the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X managing to hit 4.94 GHz and 4.84 GHz respectively, a fair bit higher than their advertised maximum boost clocks.

Remember though, these are only rumored benchmark tests, and due to the nature of how CPUs work, along with PBO, it’s not guaranteed you’ll see those kind of speeds too often (if at all).

We’ll be running our extensive suite of tests on these processors soon, so we’ll be able to verify just how powerful these new AMD CPUs are. We can’t wait.

