Amazon Prime Video inks deal with actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video, ever since it decided to increase its Indian content, has been virtually going for the jugular and creating huge stir in the Indian film industry. Recently, as a part of its Prime Day, it unleashed an 8-day new movie extravaganza that got itself record viewership through movies like Malik, Toofaan and Sarpattta Parambarai. Amazon Prime Video is already producing a Hindi movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is also making a series with Shahid Kapoor headlining it.

Amidst all this, Amazon Prime Video India has signed a first-of-its kind exclusive deal with Tamil actor Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment.

As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from 2D Entertainment will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next 4 months.

Regional language content, a huge draw

The line-up includes Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan. Udanpirappe a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu; Oh My doG a kid’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, was quoted as saying: “Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50% of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films.”

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, producer & actor said, “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world."