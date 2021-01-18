Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e launched in India at Rs.9,999

The newest Huami Amazfit smartwaches GTR 2e and GTS 2e have been launched in India at Rs 9,999. Both the smartwatches are available at the same pricing and will go on sale today on Amazfit's website. The GTR 2e will be available on Amazon while the GTS 2e will be available on Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is available in three colours options that include Obsidian Black, Slate Gray and Match Green. While the GTS 2e will come in Obsidian Black, Lilac Purple and Moss Green colours.

Previously, the company announced three smartwatch back to back in India. These included the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, and GTS 2 Mini. The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e come with few key changes compared to the GTS 2 and GTR 2. As it was with the last-gen wearables, the ‘S’ in GTS strands for square and the ‘R’ in GTR stands for round. This is also the first time Amazfit has launched wearables with ‘e’ suffix.

Apart from the shape of the GTR 2e and GTS 2e, every feature and specs remain the same. The major difference comes in terms of display size and battery capacity.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e: design and display

The Amazfit GTR 2e comes with a circular design and is packed with a 1.39-inches AMOLED screen with 454x454 pixels. It sports a 2.5D curved glass as compared to the 3D curved glass on the GTR 2. The body is made up of aluminium alloy along with glass vacuum coating.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e comes in square design and brings in a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED panel with 348 x 442-pixel resolution. It also sports the same 2.5D curved surface design and the body is made up of aluminium alloy along with glass vacuum coating.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e boast of Silicone straps sizes of 22mm and 20mm respectively. While the Amazfit GTR 2e comes with a single button on the side, the GTR 2e offer two buttons. The GTS 2e weighs 25 grams(without strap) and is 9.8mm thick and the GTR 2e weighs 32 grams and 10.8mm thick. Both wearables are also 5ATM water-resistant.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e: features and specs

The major change comes in terms of connectivity compared to the GTR 2 and GTS 2. The new GTR 2e and GTS 2e comes with only Bluetooth 5.0 support and excludes Wi-Fi connectivity. This also helps in achieving better battery life.

As for the fitness features, both watches comes with 90 built-in sports mode with smart recognition. They also come with built-in GPS for tracking all your outdoor activities.

As for the sensors, the wearables offer BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and it also supports SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level. There’s also acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geo sensors, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

Apart from these, the watches can also give you PAI score which is an assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score. The sleep monitoring will determine the sleep stage such as light sleep, deep sleep, REM. It also monitors sleep breathing condition and provides a detailed analysis. It is also can track daytime naps over 20 minutes.

Furthermore, they track the stress level and offer breathing exercise. They also come with an in-built microphone with support for voice assistant. However, there is no speaker on board. The watch mirrors all notifications from the phone. Other smart features include activity goal, incoming call notifications, events, sedentary reminder, timer, DND, weather, temperature measurement tool, and stopwatch.

The Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It uses the Zepp app to pair and take control over the smartwatches.

As for the battery, the GTS 2 packs in a 246mAh battery and can last up to 24 days on a single charge. The GTR 2e is backed by a large 471mAh battery and can last up to 45 days. They charge via magnetic charging stand and take 2 hours and 2.5 hours to charge completely respectively.

