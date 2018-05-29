Airtel introduces Rs 449 plan with 2GB data per day for 70 days

Indian telecom operator Airtel has introduced a new Rs 449 plan aimed at users who require a lot of data every day. The plan offers 2GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days, and it has been introduced to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 plan.

Reliance Jio, India’s youngest telecom operator is currently offering 2GB data per day under its Rs 448 plan. Under this plan, users will get 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio’s suite of apps for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 449 plan details

The newly launched plan is currently not available in all the circles, but it is expected to roll out across the country in the coming days. You can check if this plan is available for you from here.

Under Airtel’s Rs 449 plan, customers will get 2GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 70 days. Reliance Jio’s plan offers similar benefits but comes with a validity of 84 days instead of 70.

Interestingly, Airtel also has a Rs 448 plan under which it is offering 1.4GB 4G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 82 days. Under its Rs 499 plan, Airtel is offering 2GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 82 days.

If we compare Airtel’s plans with Reliance Jio’s plans, the latter offers more benefit. The Rs 448 plan from Jio comes with an additional 14 days of warranty as compared to Airtel’s Rs 449 plan.