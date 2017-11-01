AirPower price: this is how much Apple's wireless charging mat may cost

A Polish retail site may have just leaked the price for Apple's upcoming AirPower wireless charging mat for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and it looks like it works out to around $199. That seems wildly expensive, but c'mon, it's Apple. You aren't too surprised by this, right?

But we'll just add that there's a chance that this isn't the price at all, as it took some guesswork to figure out. ThinkApple first spotted the listing on Poland's X-Kom e-commerce site with a price of 999 Złotych.

That works out to around $274/£207/AU$356. ThinkApple notes, though, that devices that sell for that price on the site tend to sell for $199 in the US, and that at least lends the figure some credibility.

Doing a straight-forward conversion of $199 puts the possible AirPower price at £150 / AU$260. However, in the UK at least, AirPower is likely to cost £199, if the US figure is accurate.

Hit the mat

It's a big departure in price, though, from the wireless charging pads available from the likes of Belkin, Samsung and Mophie . If you really want to save some cash, you could pick up something like Choetech's T511 charging pad , which sells for around the price of a fast food meal for two.

There may be a good reason for that high price. Apple's AirPower pad will be able to charge three devices at once, which would end up making it one of the more appealing options out there. The only Apple devices that would currently work with it are the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 3, but that line will quickly expand to upcoming devices like Apple's new AirPods.

And, naturally, this could just end up being some random number X-Kom threw up since the device isn't even available yet and may not be for a while. We currently don't even know when the AirPower release date will be out aside from a nebulous 2018 window.

Considering that we're just a day away from seeing the $999/£999/AU$1,579 iPhone X hit the market, though, we wouldn't be too surprised if that turns out to be the actual price.