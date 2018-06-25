A week with HP Envy x2: giving Windows 10 on ARM a proper spin

Packing for Taipei, I knew I would be taking the HP Envy x2, but I also knew that didn’t mean I could leave my MacBook Pro at home. Editing video is a big part of my job, and a Snapdragon 835 is not built for that kind of grunt work.

That said, I also knew I didn’t need to take a stash of chargers. My MacBook Pro, the Envy x2 and my smartphone all use USB-C, which is incredibly handy.

Much more impressive is the battery. On my way to the airport, an hour of usage with a connected SIM has hardly dented it - it’s still at 94%.

This hasn’t been intensive use: I’ve written a couple of video scripts and made a start on this diary, but it does bode well if word processing is the extent of what you want from your laptop or tablet.

Time for something a bit more battery hungry – I’m firing up an episode of Suits – see you in 45 mins with a revised battery reading…

*six episodes of Suits later*

OK, it’s seven hours into this long-haul flight and one episode turned into two, which turned into six – that’s around four hours of screen on time – and the battery meter reads *drumroll* … 80%. Sweet baby corn, that’s impressive. In fact, that’s even better than I’d expect from a top-of-the-line Android tablet!

OK – one hour left of this flight and here are my first impressions of the Snapdragon powered HP Envy X2: for basic editing and media consumption, there are way more highs than lows. That said, I haven’t pushed it at all – that’s what the rest of the week is for.