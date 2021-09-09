5 new movies for the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend on Indian OTT platforms

It is Ganesh Chaturthi festival weekend in India. And festivals are always a big occasion for new releases. And with theatres slowly opening their shutters across the country, many movies are opting for a release there. Be that as they may be, for there are an equally good number of films premiering on the OTT platforms. Incidentally, one Tamil movie has gone for a near simultaneous release in theatres and OTT platform.

In this week's recommendation list, we have the Tamil comedy movie Dikkiloona. Another Tamil film in the list is Tughlaq Durbar. The much-expected Telugu film Tuck Jagadish is also streaming this week. And another intriguing tech thriller in Telugu, Net, is also making it this week. The list is rounded up with the Hindi film Bhoot Police.

Net

Quick Details Director: Bhargav Macharla Cast: Rahul Ramakrishna, Praneeta Patnaik, Avika Gor Language: Telugu Platform: Zee5 Release date: September 10, 2021.

Synopsis: This is a story that has shades of the late 90s Hollywood psychological drama The Truman Show. Here a couple's home is fitted with multiple spy cameras, and their life becomes an unwitting Bigg Boss show, as it were. The twist here is that the TV subscribers in the film get to watch free of charge for the happenings in their living room, silver for kitchen and dining, and premium for what happens in their bed room.

Woven into this is another story of a couple, where the guy is a porn addict while she labours to make her marriage work. The story looks at voyeurism and its effects on the couples.

This dystopian idea was originally conceived for a web series, but now it eventually makes it as a film.

Dikkiloona

Quick Details Director: Karthik Yogi Cast: Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendran, Anandaraj Language: Tamil Platform: Zee5 Release date: September 10, 2021.

Synopsis: First up this film stars Harbhajan Singh. Now you may wonder what is a cricketer doing in Tamil film. But Tamil filmmakers have done crazier things than casting a unexpected sportsperson in their movies. And Dikkiloona, which is a joke word if you know your Tamil movies, also belongs to the genre: Crazy. It is a comical caper that involves zany science and a time machine.

It is not a film meant for you if you are of the type to take things seriously. There is no logic or reason in the film where Santhanam, the former comedian who is now a hero, will let loose from his arsenal of 'counter' dialogues.

Coming back to Harbhajan, this movie actually marks his second Tamil project after Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services (a web series). As it happens, he has another film with Losliya and Arjun Sarja titled Friendship that will reportedly release by the end of this year.

Tuck Jagadish

Quick Details Director: Shiva Nirvana Cast: Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Devadarshini, Daniel Balaji Language: Telugu Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: September 10, 2021.

Synopsis: The film was initially slated to release in April. However, it was postponed due to the pandemic. And like many recent South Indian movies, Tuck Jagadish too has decided for a direct premiere on OTT.

The family drama is directed by Shiva Nirvana, --- it marks his second collaboration with Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017.

In the trailer, Nani's character introduces himself as "Tuck Jagadish, the youngest son of Mr Naidu.” There is a rumour in the industry that the film is a loose adaptation of the Tamil hit of the 80s Agni Natchathiram that was directed by Mani Ratnam. But the talk is it has been woven to suit the new sensibilities.

The release of tuck Jagadish on an OTT platform has triggered some controversy in Tollywood.

Bhoot Police

Quick Details Director: Pavan Kirpalani Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Language: Hindi Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: September 10, 2021.

Synopsis: Bhoot Police was originally scheduled to release on September 17, but it is making to the digital screen a week ahead as the producers want to make the most out of the festival weekend.

The film belongs to the genre of horror comedy --- something which has very popular in recent times. The next week release Annabelle Sethupathi also belongs to this category. In Bhoot Police, Saif plays the eponymous role with Arjun Kapoor being his partner in crime, as it were. The actor plays the role of Bhoot Police along with Arjun Kapoor as his partner. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam play the role of their clients who are trying to ward off evil with their help. It is all a lark in the film.

Tuglaq Durbar

Director: Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Manjima Mohan Language: Tamil Platform: Netflix Release date: September 11, 2021.

Synopsis: The film makes its television premiere on September 10, and on the very next day makes it premiere on Netflix.

And as it happens, the film's hero Vijay Sethupathi has four movies lined up for streaming on various OTT platforms over the next one month or so. Next we have Annabelle Sethupathi set to stream September 17. His another movie Laabam is hitting the theatres this week and is set for OTT release in 15 days time. His another movie Kadai Sivavasayi is also penciled for for OTT release later this month.

As a film, Tuglaq Durbar is a political spoof. The title itself is a take off on one of the most iconic satire movies in Tamil, Muhammad Bin Tughlaq. That film had the sultan of satire Cho Ramaswami. The new movie has none of that stature. But stay tuned for political gimmicks and tamasha.

Of course, there is a Test match featuring India happening this weekend. And next week, the IPL resumes. So all in all, a good time for sports and films for all entertainment buffs.