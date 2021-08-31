Trending

Final No Time To Die trailer drops, confirming James Bond's imminent return

Bond is finally back

James Bond in No Time To Die.
(Image credit: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

James Bond movie No Time To Die has received its final trailer – confirming the movie is on-course for a September 30 release internationally, and an October 8 release in the US. There are actually two different trailers doing the rounds for the movie: one for US audiences, and one for those preparing to watch it elsewhere.

The content of each is a little different – while they cover a lot of the same ground as previous trailers, including James Bond (Daniel Craig) coming out of retirement in Jamaica, and a teaser of a possible betrayal by his partner, Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), you do get a taste of some different set pieces we haven't seen in the marketing before.

Here's the international trailer to kick off with:

Next up is the US trailer, which has some key differences, including an M voiceover at the start:

No Time To Die will only be available to watch in theaters. Cary Joji Fukunaga is the movie's director.

Developing...

