Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas: stream online from anywhere

What's this, what's this!? We know that despite it officially being about Halloween, many of you love to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas at this time of year, too. If you're in that number, then this guide is what you need to help you get a Nightmare Before Christmas stream regardless of where in the world you live.

The Nightmare Before Christmas - Fact File Year: 1993

Run time: 76 mins

Director: Henry Selick

Stars: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

While most Christmas classics warrant a viewing once a year, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect film for both Halloween and Christmas since its story centers around Jack Skeleton and his quest to bring Christmas to Halloween Town.

After years of being the Pumpkin King, he opens a portal to Christmas Town and is fascinated by what he sees there. Jack convinces the rest of the town’s residents to help him celebrate Christmas and he even sends the naughtiest children of Halloween Town on a quest to capture Christmas’s most iconic figure 'Sandy Claws'.

If you haven’t see this Christmas/Halloween classic yet, then you’re in for a treat when the witches, vampires and monsters of Halloween Town turn the beloved holiday into something sinister. You can find all your viewing options below as well as a bit of a workaround if there's simply no stream of The Nightmare Before Christmas in your country.

Can I watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

Trick rather than treat, there's no sign of The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix at the moment. Don’t worry though as we’ll break down all of the other ways to stream or rent The Nightmare Before Christmas by country below.

Can I watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Amazon Prime Video?

Nope, it's not on Amazon Prime Video either. You'll have to consider streaming platforms outside the two big ones if you want to stream Jack and friends.

Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas in the US

If you live in the US and are a Hulu subscriber, then you’re in luck as it is the only major streaming platform showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year. If a monthly subscription isn’t for you, here are all of the platforms where you can rent this Christmas classic:

Hulu subscribers - free

FF Freeform subscribers - free

Amazon - $2.99

YouTube - $2.99

Vudu - $2.99

Google Play - $2.99

Apple TV - $2.99

Fandango Now - $2.99

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in the UK

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video may not be showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, there are actually quite a few streaming platforms in the UK that have the rights to stream this film. You can watch it on on Disney Life, for example, and Sky has the rights as well.

If you aren’t subscribed to any of these services, then here are the platforms where you can rent it for a one-off payment:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £13.99)

(subscribers only, or £13.99) Now TV - £11.99 for one month

- £11.99 for one month Disney LIfe - £4.99 per month

Amazon - £2.49

Microsoft - £2.49

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in Canada

Unfortunately there are no streaming platforms showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year in Canada. However, you can still rent the film from any of the platforms below:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.49

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in Australia

Although the major streaming platforms are not showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, the film is still available for Foxtel Now subscribers. If you don’t fancy a monthly subscription then you can rent The Nightmare Before Christmas from any of these platforms with a one-off payment.

Foxtel subscribers - free

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Microsoft - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Quickflix - $3.99

How to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas from anywhere in the world

If you've searched and searched and just can't see anywhere that's streaming The Nightmare Before Christmas on your shores, then you may have to go to some extreme lengths to watch it (you must be a real fan!). The only way we can think of is to download and install a VPN service, which let's you change the IP address of your laptop or streamer to somewhere that is showing it.

Of all the 100+ VPNs we've tested and reviewed ExpressVPN is top of the charts. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on streaming devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop VPN shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

