How to use the accessibility tools in Windows 10

With its combination of familiar features and intuitive new additions, Windows 10 is Microsoft’s most user-friendly operating system to date.

Its accessibility doesn’t end with the new Start menu and straightforward Cortana search functions, though – Windows 10 also packs an impressive suite of extra tools to make using your PC as easy as possible.

In Windows 7, certain features (including the magnifier) were only available as part of the Aero display scheme, which put heavy demands on low-powered PCs.

Other features, including the screen reader and audio descriptions were buried five menus deep. Not ideal if you’re already having difficulty using your PC!

Thankfully, with its new focus on accessibility, Microsoft has addressed all of these concerns – and done much more besides.