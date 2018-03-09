Best deals on smartwatches in India

Smartwatches have come a long way from being aimed at gadget enthusiasts to targeting the regular average user. With companies offering smartwatches as a way to keep a track of your fitness routines as well as making a fashion statement, there are a lot of options available in the market these days.

In this post, we will cover the top deals that are light on pocket and offer good value for money. But don't forget to check out sorted list of deals on specific categories below.

Buy Samsung Gear S2 on Amazon @ Rs. 29,999 Samsung has progressively improved its Gear-branded smartwatches over the years. The Gear S2 smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch circular display, a stainless steel chassis and a leather strap. It comes with key features like fitness tracking with S Health, wireless charging, notifications support and more.

Buy Apple Watch Series 2 on Amazon @ Rs. 25,900 Featuring an S1 chipset, the Apple Watch Series 2 offers a lot of features at a surprisingly affordable price for a watch of this quality. It features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal glass and runs on watchOS 3. The Apple Watch Series 2 comes with a heart rate sensor, GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope, allowing you to track your fitness routines efficiently.

Buy Fossil Q Wander on Flipkart @ Rs 13,996 The Fossil Q Wander comes with Android Wear 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 platform, which helps the watch run smoothly. It comes with features like activity tracking, notifications support, wireless charging, music controls and more. It also supports both Android as well as iOS.

Buy Ticwatch 2 on Amazon @ Rs. 12,999 Featuring a simple design, the Ticwatch 2 runs on the company's proprietary Ticwear OS and comes with some unique features like using voice control to book a Uber, setting a reminder or checking weather updates. It supports activity monitoring, notifications and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Buy Garmin vivoactive HR on Amazon @ Rs. 11,487 The Garmin vivoactive HR features a slightly different, boxy design when compared to other smartwatches on this list. The vivoactive HR supports several features like smart notifications, all-day activity tracking (step counter, floors climbed etc), GPS tracking and a wrist-based heart rate sensor.