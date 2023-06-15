Wimbledon live stream 2023: how to watch tennis for FREE online

Watch a Wimbledon 2023 live stream

Looking for a free Wimbledon live stream? The whole tournament is free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and 9Now if you're travelling. In the US, the Wimbledon tennis is live on ESPN Plus, ESPN and ABC. It's TSN in Canada, and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Full details on how to watch a Wimbledon tennis live stream just below.

Wimbledon 2023 preview

From the picture-perfect aesthetics to the devoted crowds and oft-imitated traditions, there's nothing quite like Wimbledon fortnight. Tennis and grass go together like strawberries and cream, and by a similar note Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina might well argue that the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy and Venus Rosewater Dish just look better in their hands.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka would probably see things a little differently, but they'll have to win the thing in order to make their point.

Respective world No.1s Swiatek and Djokovic each tasted glory at Roland-Garros in June, and the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double has only been achieved by a handful of players. The last to do so? Djokovic, who's also being driven by his long-held aim of winning all four majors in a calendar year. This will be his third serious shot at the so-called Grand Slam, and even at the grand old age of 36 it's hard to see who can stop him.

Alcaraz is the only player who can stand up to the Serb on clay and hard courts, but he's looked shaky on grass. Instead it's his relatively unheralded rival Sinner that looks like Djokovic's biggest threat, although Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini love this event too.

Rybakina's victory at SW19 a year ago came as a shock, but her subsequent form has shown that it was no fluke. The towering 23-year-old is right up there with Swiatek and Sabalenka and possesses the biggest weapon of them all, that thunderous serve. Coco Gauff, grass specialist Beatriz Haddad-Maia and the resurgent Karolina Muchova are knocking at the door, and all are viable contenders.

Here's how to watch a free Wimbledon 2023 live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the Wimbledon schedule further down the page.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream tennis for FREE

Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 for FREE, with the entire tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer. Play typically begins at 11am BST each morning, continuing through the afternoons and well into the evenings. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Wimbledon tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Wimbledon 2023.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPLayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2023 for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Wimbledon 2023 for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on 9Now from abroad. Play typically starts at 8pm AEST each evening, continuing deep into the night. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2023 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Some of the tournament is also being shown on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3/ABC. Play typically begins at 6am ET / 3am PT each day, continuing well into the afternoons. How to watch Wimbledon 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $20 off your first month. Alternatively, FuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to live stream Wimbledon 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon tennis on TSN. Play typically starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, but extends into the afternoons. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Wimbledon live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Start your engines: the best F1 live streams

How to watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live Wimbledon coverage is being provided by Sky Sport. Play typically begins at 10pm NZST each night, so you'll need to prepare to lose out on quite a lot of sleep. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Wimbledon schedule 2023

Monday, July 3

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, July 4

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, July 5

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, July 6

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, July 7

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, July 8

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, July 9

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, July 10

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, July 11

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, July 12

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, July 13

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, July 14

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, July 15

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, July 16

Final - Men's Singles

Wimbledon winners

Wimbledon men's single winners in the Open Era:

1968 - Rod Laver

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - John Newcombe

1971 - John Newcombe

1972 - Stan Smith

1973 - Jan Kodeš

1974 - Jimmy Connors

1975 - Arthur Ashe

1976 - Björn Borg

1977 - Björn Borg

1978 - Björn Borg

1979 - Björn Borg

1980 - Björn Borg

1981 - John McEnroe

1982 - Jimmy Connors

1983 - John McEnroe

1984 - John McEnroe

1985 - Boris Becker

1986 - Boris Becker

1987 - Pat Cash

1988 - Stefan Edberg

1989 - Boris Becker

1990 - Stefan Edberg

1991 - Michael Stich

1992 - Andre Agassi

1993 - Pete Sampras

1994 - Pete Sampras

1995 - Pete Sampras

1996 - Richard Krajicek

1997 - Pete Sampras

1998 - Pete Sampras

1999 - Pete Sampras

2000 - Pete Sampras

2001 - Goran Ivanišević

2002 - Lleyton Hewitt

2003 - Roger Federer

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Rafael Nadal

2009 - Roger Federer

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Roger Federer

2013 - Andy Murray

2014 - Novak Djokovic

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Andy Murray

2017 - Roger Federer

2018 - Novak Djokovic

2019 - Novak Djokovic

2021 - Novak Djokovic

2022 - Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon women's single winners in the Open Era: