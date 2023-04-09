UFC 287 live stream: how to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2 online – start time, odds, full card

Watch a UFC 287 live stream

You can watch the UFC 287 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Pereira vs Adesanya will be on BT Sport. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 287 live stream on TV just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 8 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12m AEST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US)

UFC 287: preview and prediction

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya go toe-to-toe once more in a much-anticipated rematch fight at UFC 287 this weekend in Miami.

Pereira stunned Adesanya to take his long-term rival's middleweight crown back in November, with Saturday's main event marking a much-anticipated rematch as well as the Brazilian's first defence of the title.

This latest showdown marks the fourth meeting between the two fighters, with pair having faced each other in the Glory of Heroes kickboxing promotion prior to them making the switch to UFC, with Pereira coming out as winner in both those early meetings in decisive style.

Adesanya is well used to rematches – his last four appearances in the UFC have been follow-up fights against recent opponents, but this fourth against a bogeyman from his past may could be the most of his career so far.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am GMT. The Pereira vs Adesanya cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am GMT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 287 live stream, so you can catch Pereira vs Adesanya and the rest in the Octagon.

UFC 287 live stream: watch Pereira vs Adesanya in the US without cable

See UFC 287 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Pereira and Adesanya expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 287 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 287 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 287 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 287 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 287 (opens in new tab) and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 287 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 287 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98

Get UFC 287 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 287 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's only $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 287 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 287 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Pereira vs Adesanya: live stream UFC 287 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 287 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Pereira vs Adesanya: live stream UFC 287 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 287 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube, with pricing at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Pereira vs Adesanya is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 287 live stream: how to watch Pereira vs Adesanya online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 287 and Pereira vs Adesanya 2 available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Pereira and Adesanya are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 3pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Pereira vs Adesanya live stream: how to watch UFC 287 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Pereira vs Adesanya live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Pereira vs Adesanya fight is expected any time from 3pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Alex Pereira? Alex Pereira was comparatively inexperienced at UFC level when he was crowned middleweight champ last November following his blockbuster victory over Israel Adesanya. A former two-time kickboxing champion, the Brazilian star has won all four of his UFC fights in the past 18 months, and remains unbeaten in MMA since a rear-naked choke submission to Quemuel Ottoni at at Jungle Fight 82 back in 2015. As well as his title-winning fight against Adesanya, the 35-year-old from São Paulo will draw confidence from the fact that he has also beaten his opponent on two earlier occasions, back in the days of their time in the Glory of Heroes kickboxing promotion.

Who is Israel Adesanya? Going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years, Israel Adesanya made arguably the most rapid ascent through the UFC ranks of any fighter. Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender', the huge anime fan claimed the middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and went on to make four successful defenses. An ill-fated attempt to claim the light heavyweight belt in March 2021 at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion. That defeat was later followed up with further disappointment with the loss of his middleweight crown to Pereira in November, making this rematch a potentially pivotal moment in the 33-year-old's MMA career. Despite those defeats, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident has a mightily impressive 23-2 career record and 12-2 in the Octagon, with all of those UFC victories having come since February 2018.

Pereira vs Adesanya: who is favorite to win? Adesanya is being backed by the bookies to regain the title, with his odds hovering around the 4/6 mark, with Pereira coming in at 11/10 to retain the belt.

Pereira vs Adesanya: recent results

The last visit to the Octagon for these two fighters came in their first encounter at UFC 281 in New York back in November.

That fight saw Pereira sensationally knock out Adesanya to become middleweight champ, with the Brazilian stopping his opponent in the fifth round with a burst of punches which led to the referee calling time on the contest.

UFC 287 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline rematch, UFC 287's co-main event also has Gilbert Burns taking on hometown hero Jorge Masvidal with a the spoils for the winner a likely face off with 170lb champion Leon Edwards.

Main card

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez

Prelim card

Kelvin Gastelum vs Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Nikolas Motta

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes