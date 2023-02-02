How to watch Newsmax now that DirecTV has dropped it

DirecTV might have dropped Newsmax, but there are plenty of other ways to get your fix.

Watch Newsmax live stream now

Newsmax is available through streaming service Sling TV when you purchase the News Extra add-on, or as part of any FuboTV plan. The latter provides over 100 channels, plus a 7-day free trial to new subscribers.

What is Newsmax?

Newsmax is no longer available on DirecTV following a carriage fee dispute with AT&T. Donald Trump called the move "censorship". The right-wing news channel remains available through a number of other services such as Dish Network’s Sling TV. As we explain below, there are plenty of ways to watch Newsmax, and from anywhere in the world too.

The conservative news channel was founded in 1998 by Christopher Ruddy and positioned itself as a rival to Fox News. It may not have achieved that network’s phenomenal viewing figures, but it has become a trusted pillar of information for Republicans while being described as "a potent force in conservative politics" by The New York Times.

Newmax has a reach of about 75 million cable-connected homes in America. That’s far less than competitors MSNBC, Fox and CNN, but Newsmax recently broke into the top 60 Nielsen-rated shows thanks to Rob Schmitt Tonight, the Chris Salcedo Show, and Spicer & Co., the latter fronted by Donald Trump’s former communications advisor.

Although it has been dropped by DirecTV, our guide below will explain where you can continue to watch Newsmax online and live stream the popular 24/7 news channel from anywhere.

Watch Newsmax in the US without cable and for FREE

(opens in new tab) Reliably-good streaming platform Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a great option for Newsmax fans. Pick either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages and get 50% off the cost of your first month (opens in new tab) ($20 for your first month; $40 a month thereafter). Note: you also need to grab the News Extra add-on, which bundles in 9 more channels, one of them Newsmax for an additional $6 a month. FuboTV (opens in new tab) plans also feature Newsmax in a lineup of 100+ channels. Plans start at pricy $74.99 for the entry-level Pro plan, but new subscribers enjoy a FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Even better, Newsmax actually has its own website NewsmaxTV.com (opens in new tab), which provides a free, 24/7 live feed of the channel’s news and reporting. Good to know. And, of course, cable viewers can still enjoy Newsmax through most providers, such a Xfinity, Dish, Spectrum, Cox, Optimum and more.

Watch Newsmax live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual Newsmax live stream, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching Newsmax in particular parts of the world (outside the US, for example).

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Newsmax online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Newsmax in the UK

(opens in new tab) Although Newsmax doesn’t have a broadcaster or streaming home in the UK, you can download the Newsmax app on Amazon for FREE (opens in new tab) and get breaking news alerts, watch Newsmax TV live – including shows like Greg Kelly Reports and Spicer and Co. – and much more, on your mobile device. Out of the country? Then geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your usual streamer, like Sling or FuboTV. But you can get around this if you download a VPN (opens in new tab). This simple piece of software will let you change your IP address and watch your favorite TV shows and films no matter where you are.

Can I watch Newsmax in Canada?

Unfortunately for some, no you cannot. That's because Newsmax was never approved by the CRTC, Canada’s regulatory broadcasting and telecommunications agency. But if you’re abroad and eager for the latest from your favorite news anchors, just purchase a VPN (opens in new tab). That will let you change your IP address and make you appear back in your home country, so you can stream all the same content you would normally.

How to watch Newsmax in Australia

(opens in new tab) Newsmax announced in July 2022 that they’d struck a deal with Flash News (opens in new tab) , the Foxtel-owned streaming service, to carry its programming (although we weren’t able to find confirmation of a Newsmax stream on Flash News ourselves). If you want to give it a try, there’s a 14-day free trial for new subscribers, after which an All Access subscription will cost you $8 a month. For those of you that are travelling abroad, you’ll want to find a good VPN (opens in new tab) (like ExpressVPN) to continue to access the content and services you rely on back home. That way you can continue to stream Newsmax and other regionally restricted services from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Newsmax in New Zealand?

(opens in new tab) The short answer? No, Newsmax isn’t available yet in this part of the antipodes. However, if you want to stream Newsmax while you’re out of your home country, then a VPN (opens in new tab) is a must. Just read our instructions above on how to download and install a VPN and you’ll be able to watch Newsmax online from wherever you are on the planet.

