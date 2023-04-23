London Marathon live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere

Watch a London Marathon 2023 live stream

You can watch the 2023 London Marathon for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details on how to watch a London Marathon live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, April 23, 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 6pm AEST FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere

London Marathon 2023 preview

Four of the five fastest marathon runners in history will face off in the 2023 London Marathon this Sunday, April 23. Just Stop Oil has threatened to disrupt the race but organisers are attempting to make a deal with the eco protestors.

The elite met include Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, 40, a living legend whose marathon PB has only ever been bettered by Eliud Kipchoge (sadly absent). There's also Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, 23, who posted the fastest marathon debut ever in Valenci, and reigning London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto.

The elite women's race promises to be equally captivating, with the field featuring 29-year-old Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, the fastest female marathon runner of all time. Track superstar Sifan Hassan is also set to garner plenty of attention as she makes her hotly-anticipated marathon debut.

Olympic star Sir Mo Farah is set to compete in the event for the final time, while Commonwealth Games hero Eilish McColgan is running in this event for the first time, 27 years after her mum triumphed on the streets of London.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 London Marathon live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch the London Marathon for FREE in the UK.

When does the London Marathon start? The 2023 London Marathon start time is as follows: 9.15am BST – Elite wheelchair participants

9.25am BST – Elite women

10am BST – Elite men and mass participation.

How to watch a FREE London Marathon live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fans in the UK can watch the 2023 London Marathon for FREE! The race is being shown on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the the London Marathon via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to watch London Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the race, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a London Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch London Marathon from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 London Marathon

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch 2023 London Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) FloTrack (opens in new tab) is live streaming the London Marathon in the US. Brace yourself for some brutal timings though, with coverage set to start at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which also includes coverage of cycling, motorsport, rugby and American football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to live stream London Marathon in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the London Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack (opens in new tab), which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month. Coverage starts at 3.30pm ET / 12.30am PT in the very small hours of Sunday morning. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

Something speedier? How to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch London Marathon 2023: live stream in Australia