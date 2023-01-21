Watch Hockey Day in Canada: live stream NHL, schedule and games

More Canadian than Wayne Gretzky riding a zamboni with a Timmy's Double Double and a two-four in the back – ask any self-respecting Canadian and they'll tell you there's simply no substitute for Hockey Day in Canada. Hosted by legendary sportscaster Ron MacLean at the Good Cheer Rink and the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, Ontario, read on as we explain how to watch all the action from 2023 Hockey Day in Canada. Live stream online wherever you are.

Watch Hockey Day in Canada 2023 Date: Saturday, January 21 Start time: 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT Host city: Owen Sounds, Ontario Live stream: SN Now (opens in new tab) (CA) Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Be sure to pace yourself appropriately, because your Molson Muscle is in line for quite a workout over the 14-and-a-half-hour broadcast, which begins with a clash between Team Scotiabank and Team Adidas at 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT, and ends with Hockey Night in Canada: After Hours with Scott Oake at 1am ET / 12am CT / 10pm PT.

Along the way, we'll be treated to four NHL clashes featuring all seven of the league's Canadian teams, though the Jets vs Senators and Maple Leafs vs Canadiens games are both set to begin at 7pm ET / 6pm CT / 4pm PT. The full 2023 Hockey Day in Canada schedule is listed below.

Meanwhile, in Owen Sound, action from the women’s Ontario University Athletics clash between the Waterloo Warriors and Guelph Gryphons, and the Ontario Hockey League matchup between the Peterborough Petes and Owen Sound Attack, will fill the gaps nicely.

Read on for details on how to watch a 2023 Hockey Day in Canada live stream online from anywhere.

2023 Hockey Day in Canada schedule

11am ET / 8am PT – Team Scotiabank vs Team Adidas

3pm ET / 12pm PT – Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames

6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT – Hockey Central

7pm ET / 4pm PT – Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators

7pm ET / 4pm PT – Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens

10pm ET / 7pm PT – Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks

1am ET / 10pm PT – Hockey Night in Canada: After Hours

How to watch 2023 Hockey Day in Canada: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing the entirety of 2023 Hockey Day in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT on Saturday morning. The broadcast will continue for 14 hours and 30 minutes, taking you through to 1.30am ET / 12.30am CT / 10.30pm PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab), which also shows more than 300 NHL games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League and Super League Rugby. Some of the action is also being shown on CBC (opens in new tab) and OMNI Television (opens in new tab). If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch Hockey Day in Canada as you would at home.

How to watch a 2023 Hockey Day in Canada live stream from outside your country

Hockey Day in Canada is, as its name suggests, only a thing in Canada. As such, if you try to watch the event from somewhere outside Canada, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NHL games.

Use a VPN to live stream Hockey Day in Canada from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Can you watch Hockey Day in Canada in the US?

(opens in new tab) As mentioned above, Hockey Day in Canada is only a thing in the Great White North, but coverage of the 2022/23 NHL season is available in the US through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including ESPN Plus, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, TNT and NHL Network. Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. You'll need to supply the sweet Sleeman’s Honey Brown yourself though. The cheapest way to live stream NHL without cable Seventy-five games are being live streamed on ESPN Plus service, which replaced NHL.tv last year. A subscription to ESPN costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year but ESPN Plus is also available as part of a better value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. More ways to watch NHL without cable Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NHL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NHL Network is available as part of its $11 per month Sports Extra addon.

Can you live stream Hockey Day in Canada in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Ice hockey fans in the UK will have to make do with a few bottles of Molson and some NHL action. Viaplay (opens in new tab) is the exclusive new NHL broadcaster in the UK, and you'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. In addition to up to 1,400 NHL games, the service also shows La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Can you watch Hockey Day in Canada in Australia?