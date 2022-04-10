Watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the UK and abroad

Vindictive magistrates, common thugs and the institution of marriage are no match for Anne Lister - and yet they come for her still. She may have tied the knot but if you thought that meant settling into the quiet life, you couldn't be more wrong. Read on as we explain how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online wherever you are in the world - including for free in the UK. Hitting international markets in April, we've also detailed how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere now.

When we last saw them, Anne and Ann Walker were finally tying the knot in an understandably low-key ceremony, and from what we can tell, any chance of an extended honeymoon period soon went out of the window and into the coal pits.

With friends and family like the Walkers and Priestleys, who needs enemies? Well, Anne does, clearly.

But in addition to the social, political and financial confrontations that are her lifeblood, Anne now has to face a storm of her own making, as an all-too-amorous blast from the past returns to test her fidelity and her thirst for the fast life.

For ever more clutching of pearls and withering putdowns, read on as we detail how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online where you are.

Watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online for FREE

(opens in new tab) Gentleman Jack season 2 will air on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) from every Sunday from April 10 at 9pm BST. Episodes run at an hour long with 6 episodes in total. It’s easy to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 in the UK, and it’s also 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can watch all episodes live and on-demand, and all five prior seasons are ready to stream on iPlayer, too. BBC iPlayer is available on most smart devices, or through your browser, with apps available on phones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. Out of the country when Gentleman Jack airs? Worry not. You can still make use of BBC's free coverage from anywhere in the world via a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online from outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online while you're off on holiday, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Gentleman Jack online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. 'UK' for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the US with or without cable

(opens in new tab) Gentleman Jack season 2 begins on April 22 in the US on HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 20% and sign up to its annual plan for $99.99/$149.99 a year. In the meantime, you can always catch up on the first season.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian fans can stream the show on the streaming platform Crave, and the premiere date for Gentleman Jack season 2 is currently down as April 25. You can sign up for a 7-day FREE trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CA$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of Gentleman Jack.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 FREE in Australia