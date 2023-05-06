Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream: how to watch, TV channel, fight time, odds, full card

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream

You can watch a Canelo vs Ryder free live stream tonight on Azteca 7 in Mexico. In the US, the fight is an $80 PPV on streaming service DAZN as well as Showtime. In Canada and the UK the fight is also being shown on DAZN but as part of the regular DAZN monthly subscription. In Australia its exclusive to Main Event PPV on Kayo. Mexicans away from home can watch the fight free on Azteca 7 from anywhere with a VPN. Full details on how to watch Alvarez vs Ryder wherever you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, May 6 2023 Start time (main card): 7pm ET / 12am BST / 9am AEST Main event time: 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST FREE live stream: Azteca 7 Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder preview

Canelo Alvarez will have the whole of Mexico behind him tonight, May 6, when he fights on home turf for the first time since 2011.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion, 32, will take on British rival John Ryder in Guadalajara, the high-altitude city where Alvarez was born, with his four title belts on the line.

The Mexican hasn't climbed into the ring since having surgery on his left wrist late last year, but he'll be more than ready for this bout at the 48,000-seater Estadio Akron, home of Liga MX football team C.D. Guadalajara.

John Ryder comes into the match-up on a four-fight unbeaten streak. The 34-year-old Brit hasn't fought for a world title since losing to Callum Smith in 2019, but he insists he's "not going over there for a holiday", and can look to Dmitry Bivol's defeat of Alvarez in May 2022 for inspiration.

The main card starts at 12am BST / 7pm ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at around 4am BST / 11pm ET.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a free Canelo vs Ryder live stream from anywhere and the full card.

Alvarez vs Ryder free live stream

(opens in new tab) For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only PPV or subscription options for the Alvarez vs Ryder fight. That said, you can watch a Alvarez vs Ryder free live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Obviously, this is a Mexico-only stream and you will find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Davis vs Garcia free on Azteca 7 from abroad (opens in new tab). Best VPN details just below...

How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Alvarez vs Ryder anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Mexico'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in Mexico.

Alvarez vs Ryder live stream: how to watch the fight with the US PPV

(opens in new tab) The Alvarez vs Ryder fight is a pay-per-view event in the US. Streaming service DAZN will be offering the fight for $55 on top of a regular subscription that's $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month. Mexican national in the States? No need to shell out on the PPV to watch the fight. You can sign up to a VPN to watch Alvarez vs Ryder free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab), just as you would at home.

How to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream in the UK and Ireland

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Alvarez vs Ryder fight in the UK, and unlike some regions, you don't need to pay for a PPV to watch it. Boxing fans can watch the fight with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive at a knockdown price of £9.99 a month (in Ireland it is priced at €7.99 a month). That gets you at least 16 Matchroom UK promoted fights promised a year. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here (opens in new tab). Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your regular DAZN coverage when travelling abroad.

How to watch Alvarez vs Ryder: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Much like the US, Alvarez vs Ryder will be available to watch via streaming service DAZN as a PPV. The DAZN PPV fee is set at $79.99 in Canada. Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your regular DAZN access when travelling abroad.

(opens in new tab) Kayo Sports | Canelo vs Ryder | AU$29.95 (opens in new tab)

The Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder is scheduled to begin at 9am AEST on Sunday, May 11, with the ring walks expected at around 1pm AEST. The Canelo vs Ryder fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95 (opens in new tab). (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.) Mexican national in Australia? No need to shell out on the PPV to watch the fight. You can sign up to a VPN to watch Canelo vs Ryder free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab), just as you would at home.



Who is Canelo Alvarez? Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is the biggest name in boxing right now, with many expecting the 32-year-old to go down in history as one of the greatest to ever step inside the ring. The Mexican has won 58 of his 62 fights so far, with 39 knockouts, and has gained a bit of a reputation of beating British boxers. He's already defeated Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding, Liam Smith, Amir Khan, Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton, and you wouldn't bet against him adding the name of John Ryder to that list on Saturday night.

Who is John Ryder? John 'The Gorilla' Ryder was born in north London in 1988 and turned pro in 2010. Standing 5'9" the southpaw has won 32 of his 37 professional fights, 18 of which came via knockout. The 34-year-old will be the second Brit to take on Alvarez in Mexico after Ryan Rhodes lost by TKO back in 2011.

Canelo vs Ryder latest odds: who is the favorite to win? The bookies are backing Alvarez to please the home crowd with a win on Saturday, with the Mexican's odds hovering around the 1/12 mark, while Ryder comes in at around 9/1 to silence the Estadio Akron crowd. You'll get around 28/1 for the draw.

Canelo vs Ryder: recent results

Canelo Alvarez's last fight was the victory over Gennadiy Golovkin back in September. The win, which came via a unanimous decision from the judges, was the third time Alvarez had faced the Kazakhstani.

John Ryder claimed the WBO world interim super middleweight title in his previous fight when his opponent, fellow Brit Zach Parker, suffered a hand injury that forced him to end the fight after four rounds.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder full card

It's not just the super middleweight title that's on the line on Saturday night, with Alvarez's countryman Julio Cesar Martinez defending his WBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista of Panama, and another Mexican, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, going up against the electrifying Steve Spark for the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title. In total, nine Mexican fighters are on the undercard, giving the Guadalajara crowd plenty to cheer for.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder (super middleweight title fight)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista (WBC flyweight title fight)

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark (WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title)

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia (featherweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks (light-heavyweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana (super middleweight)

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael (super welterweight)

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin (super featherweight)

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (middleweight)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera (super welterweight)

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel (featherweight)

