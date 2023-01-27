Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream: how to watch the boxing at Wembley from anywhere

Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde on ESPN+ in the USA ($9.99/month). In the UK, the light heavyweight clash is on BT Sport (£25/month). Read on for full details of how to watch an Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sat, January 28: 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PST / 9am AEDT (Sun) US live stream: ESPN Plus UK live stream: BT Sport Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream: preview

British challenger Anthony Yarde will be attempting to dethrone IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev on home turf on Saturday night in at hotly anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena Wembley, London.

Beterbiev vs Yarde marks the biggest test of the London-born fighter's career, as he comes up against Canadian-Russian fighter Beterbiev who boasts a fearsome record of having stopped all 18 of his previous opponents inside the distance

With a record standing at 23-2 (22 KOs), Saturday's clash is the second time Yarde has challenged for the 175-pound, title having lost to a late stoppage against Sergey Kovalev in Russia back in 2019.

As well as claiming Beterbiev's belts, a shock win for 31-year-old Yarde could open up lucrative match-ups against current WBA 175–lbs champ Dmitry Bivol as well as Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

The big fight is on ESPN+ ($9.99/month) in the US. In the UK, BT Sport has the rights, but you can watch from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to watch a Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) The great news for boxing fans in the US is that Beterbiev vs Yarde is not a pay-per-view event. The fight is being live streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus. The main card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday, with Beterbiev and Yarde expected to enter the ring at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your local coverage from anywhere (opens in new tab).

How to watch Beterbiev vs Yarde from outside your country

There are some great ways of watching Beterbiev vs Yarde all over the world but you won't be able to if you're away from home and blocked from your usual service. To get round that, you need to use a VPN to dial into a country that's showing the fight.

VPNs change your IP address making it appear that you're in a completely different location. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Beterbiev v Yarde anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Watch Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive broadcast rights to Beterbiev vs Yarde in the UK. The great news is that the fight is not a PPV event, with coverage kicking off at 7pm GMT on Saturday evening on BT Sport 1 with the headline act expected around 10pm GMT. So, all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month.

Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde takes place on Saturday, January 28 at The OVO Arena Wembley.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Beterbiev vs Yarde ring walk times:

UK: Beterbiev vs Yarde time – 10pm GMT

Beterbiev vs Yarde time – US & CAN: Beterbiev vs Yarde time – 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Beterbiev vs Yarde time – AUS: Beterbiev vs Yarde time – 9am AEDT (Sunday)

Beterbiev vs Yarde full card

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)