Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: how to watch the 2022 UEFA Super Cup online

The first significant piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs on Wednesday, as this year's Champions League winners Real Madrid take on the 2022 Europa League champs Eintracht Frankfurt for the UEFA Super Cup. The annual match serves as the curtain raiser for the new season's European competitions, with Madrid looking to win the trophy for a joint-record fifth time. Here's how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Real take their place in Wednesday's match in Helsinki after seeing off Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France back in May. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt meanwhile beat Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final to set up their first appearance in this fixture.

New Madrid signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni are expected to start on the bench, while outgoing Eintracht hero Filip Kostić looks unlikely to make a planned emotional final appearance for the German side, with his soon-to-be new club Juventus reported to have blocked the Serbian star's farewell run out.

This year's Super Cup looks set to mark a piece of sports technology history, with the game set to feature a semi-automated system to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions. It will be the first time the tech has been used in European football, with the system also set to be used during this year's World Cup in Qatar. Read on for all the information on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream UEFA Super Cup soccer for FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) The UEFA Super Cup is being shown on both Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and CBS (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab), which means you can watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), the Halo TV series (opens in new tab), all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including Serie A soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the UEFA Super Cup like you normally would at home.

That's because of a digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in. If you run into this issue, you can use a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream the UEFA Super Cup in the UK

(opens in new tab) Exclusive rights to the UEFA Super Cup in the UK belong to pay TV service BT Sport (opens in new tab). Coverage of Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt starts on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate at 7pm BST, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream UEFA Super Cup for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show the 2022 UEFA Super Club live Down Under. A subscription to the streaming service currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Australia is 5am AEST on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream UEFA Super Cup in Canada

(opens in new tab) Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream UEFA Super Club in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the UEFA Super Cup final in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream UEFA Super Cup in India