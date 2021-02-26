PUBG New State: how to pre-register for your chance to download PUBG Mobile 2

Move over chicken dinners, it's time for dehydrated-protein-powder potlucks, because PUBG Mobile is jumping into the future with the brand-new PUBG New State. This is a brand new game, which is inspired by the popular mobile battle royale game but takes place in the future (with some other changes too).

You can't play PUBG New State just yet - despite being announced, there's no release date for the game - but you can pre-register. If you do this, your smartphone will automatically download PUBG New State when it gets released, so you can be one of the first people scavenging for guns in the new map 'Troi'.

There's also a bonus for people who pre-register - there's a vehicle skin that early adopters will be able to use on their cars.

So if you want to be one of the first PUBG New State players, or just want that new camo, here's how to sign up for the game.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State on iOS

(Image credit: Krafton)

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, iOS players can't pre-register for PUBG New State, as the app doesn't have a listing up on the App Store right now.

Apparently sign-ups will 'open soon' though, so you'll still be able to pre-register and get that free vehicle skin, you just can't right now.

When this changes, we'll update this article.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State on Android

PUBG New State pre-registration is open on Android devices, and we can also see system requirements. You need to be on Android 6 or above, with 2.5GB of RAM.

Unless you've got an ancient device you should be fine, but it's likely the game has graphical settings (like the original PUBG Mobile), so you'll need a powerful device to access the high-res settings. Check out our list of the best gaming phones if you need a new one.

To pre-register, head over to the Google Play Store and search 'PUBG New State' or, more simply, just click here. Then click the 'Pre-register' button, and you'll be all signed up for the game.

Then, when PUBG New State launches, it'll either automatically download, or you'll get a notification letting you know, depending on your device.