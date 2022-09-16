Poland vs France live stream: how to watch EuroBasket 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

Surprise outfit Poland will be looking to take a further step towards an unlikely triumph at EuroBasket 2002, as they take on Olympic silver medallists France in this first semi-final in Berlin.

The Poles pulled off the shock of the tournament by stunning defending champs Slovenia in the quarter-finals with a 90-87 victory.

Read on to find out how to watch a Poland vs France EuroBasket 2022 semi-final live stream from anywhere.

Poland vs France EuroBasket semi-final live stream 2022 Date: Friday, September 16 Time: 5.15pm CEST (local) / 4.15pm BST / 11.15am ET / 8.15am PT / 1.15am AEST / 3.15am NZST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) | Courtside 1891 (RoW) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Slovenia fought back from a 23-point second quarter deficit with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić leading the resurgence as they came within one point of turning the tables in the final quarter.

Poland neverthless held firm as they reached the last four for the first time since 1971, thanks in no small part to a superb showing from Mateusz Ponitka who claimed 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the upset.

France meanwhile required overtime to see off Italy 93-85 in their quarter-final.

Thomas Heurtel chalked up up 20 points while Rudy Gobert registered 19 and 14 rebounds as the French mounted a fourth-quarter rally for the second game in a row to claim their place in the last four of the tournament.

How to watch Poland vs France EuroBasket 2022 semi-final: live stream basketball in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Hoops fans in the US can watch every EuroBasket 2022 game on streaming service ESPN Plus, including this semi-final. Tip-off for Poland vs France is set for 11.15am ET / 8.15am PT on Friday morning. Monthly plans for ESPN Plus cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Poland vs France EuroBasket 2022 semi-final: live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and the rest of the world

(opens in new tab) EuroBasket 2022 isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster in the UK, Australia or Canada, but basketball fans can watch the entire tournament, including this semi-final on Courtside 1891 (opens in new tab), which is FIBA's own streaming platform. Courtside 1891 (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the European Basketball Championship in almost every country worldwide, and you'll have to subscribe to the Courtside 1891 Max package to watch games live. Prices differ from country to country. For instance, in the UK a Courtside 1891 Max EuroBasket pass costs £18.99, while an annual pass costs £24.99. In Australia those prices are AU$19.99 and AU$29.99. In Canada those prices are CA$24.99 and CA$31.99. If you don't mind watching EuroBasket games on-demand instead, you can do so by signing up for a Courtside 1891 Plus (opens in new tab) account, which is free. If you're abroad right now you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream EuroBasket 2022 on Courtside 1891. We've listed the full EuroBasket 2022 schedule at the bottom of the page.

How to watch EuroBasket 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of EuroBasket 2022, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream EuroBasket 2022 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

EuroBasket 2022 schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, September 16

4.15pm - Poland vs France

7.30pm - Germany vs Spain

Sunday, September 18

4.15pm - Third-place play-off

7.30pm - Final