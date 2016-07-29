How to back up your photos to OneDrive

If you've taken your first steps into the world of cloud computing, you might already be familiar with Microsoft OneDrive.

The service, formerly known as SkyDrive, is a free tool that enables you to store your files online and retrieve them through a web browser – a little like an extra hard drive that you can access anywhere remotely.

It comes built into Windows 8.1 and Windows 10, but there's also a desktop app available to download.

In the wake of its success on the desktop, Microsoft has now launched mobile apps that bring all the convenience of OneDrive to your Android or iOS devices. Not only does this enable you to open your files and work with them on the move, it also enables you to back up photos and videos taken on your phone so a stolen handset doesn't mean lost memories. Let's get started!