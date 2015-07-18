Brilliant smartphone photography tips and tricks

Smartphone photography, iPhoneography, mobile photography or whatever you want to call it, it's clear that taking great pictures with a phone has become a thing now.

What does that mean, exactly? It means that folks are creating works of art using their smartphones, and those pieces also go up in galleries or are made into prints. That's the extreme end, of course, but on the other we have Instagram photos that look totally killer.

If you own a smartphone made in the last couple of years, chances are it has a pretty damn good camera on it, too. And if you're reading this article, perhaps you're curious about taking better pictures with that smartphone.

Before we dive into it, just know this: learning and knowing how to do it is the easy part. The hard part is creating something magical with that knowledge, but by knowing how to get there, your chances of making pretty pictures improve.