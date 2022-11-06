New York Marathon live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Fifty-thousand people, who may or may not be oblivious to the concept of a lazy Sunday morning, are geared up to hit the mean streets of NYC for the 2022 New York Marathon, restored to full glory for the first time in three years. They say it's the taking part that counts but not for Kenyan duo Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir who are both back to defend their titles. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 New Marathon live stream from anywhere.

Kicking off on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park, the New York Marathon route puffs and wheezes its way through all five boroughs of the city, each of which always pulls out the stops in an effort to outdo their neighbors. It's the New York City way!

As the reigning New York, Boston and Olympic Marathon champion, Jepchirchir is undoubtedly the athlete to beat in the women's event. Hot on her heels will be Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase, who triumphed at this summer's World Athletics Championships, and Kenyan middle-distance supremo Hellen Obiri, who's better known for her half-marathon and track prowess.

In the men's race, Korir will be hoping to capture the full New York Marathon experience after finishing second in 2019 and winning last year's smaller event. His compatriot Evans Chebet is expected to run him close, having won the Boston Marathon in April.

Oh, and keep an eye out for Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper, Monica Puig and Meghan Duggan, though the former US ice hockey captain would do well to keep her more combative instincts in check. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 New York Marathon live stream from anywhere.

2022 New York Marathon start time: schedule

All times are given in ET

8am - Professional wheelchair

8.22am - Handcycle and select athletes with disabilities

8.40am - Professional women

9.05am - Professional men

9.10am - Wave 1

9.45am - Wave 2

10.20am - Wave 3

10.55am - Wave 4

11.30am - Wave 5

How to watch 2022 New York Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) ESPN is televising the 2022 New York Marathon nationally in the US, with coverage starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Sunday morning on ESPN 2. How to watch New York Marathon without cable If you don't have the channel as part of a TV package, there are plenty of other ways to live stream the New York Marathon without cable. Sling TV (opens in new tab) includes the ESPN channels in its Orange plan, which normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN 2 and a whole host more channels than Sling. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch New York Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a New York Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. They can also be used for other sporting events such as the World Cup 2022. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch New York Marathon from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to live stream New York Marathon in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the New York Marathon is being shown on FloTrack (opens in new tab), which costs US$29.99 per month - or US$210 for a year, which works out at US$12.49 per month. Coverage starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Sunday morning. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

2022 New York Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK are spoilt for choice, with the 2022 New York Marathon set to be shown live by Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ (opens in new tab), as well as FloTrack (opens in new tab). Discovery+ coverage gets underway at 1pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, while Eurosport and FloTrack join the action at 1.30pm. We'd recommend Discovery+, as a subscription is much more reasonable, costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allowing you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. A subscription to FloTrack, meanwhile, costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 per year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch the New York Marathon: live stream in Australia