NBA live stream: how to watch every basketball game online from anywhere

If the build-up is anything to go by, the 2022/23 NBA season promises controversy, shocks and infighting, and not even the reigning champions are immune. The Golden State Warriors may have snapped up their fourth Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in eight years, but it's not always been a happy camp, and the Clippers, Suns and Bucks are poised to challenge their dominance. Looking to live stream NBA from anywhere this season? Follow our guide for the best 2022/23 basketball watching deals.

Steve Kerr has thrown the kids in with Steph Curry this season, and Draymond Green is going to have to keep his fists to himself if he's to have a chance of mixing it with the big boys. If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can stay healthy for the Clippers, and if the Suns, who had the No.1 record in the NBA last season, can go one better, they stand as good a chance as anybody at deposing the Dubs.

In the eastern conference, as long as the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo they have a shot at the championship title. The Celtics and the Nets could also be contenders if off-court matters can be contained. Boston, who lost the championship series, suspended head coach Ime Udoka last month, while Kevin Durant and the Nets clearly would have parted ways if his wages weren't so high.

He may have back-to-back MVP awards, but Nikola Jokic would probably trade them for a shot at the title, and the additions of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray certainly bring hope to the Nuggets. Hopes are high in Cleveland too, after the Cavaliers' recruitment of Donovan Mitchell.

Read on for details on how to get a 2022/23 NBA live stream no matter where you are in the world.

NBA live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2022/23 NBA season is available through ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN 3, NBA TV and NBA League Pass. Covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best way to watch NBA without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's perfect for NBA fans. The Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package includes ESPN, TNT and ESPN 3. A subscription usually costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NBA TV is available as part of a $13.99 per month NBA Team Pass addon and you'll be covered for as much basketball as you can handle! In the US, NBA League Pass (opens in new tab) costs $99.99 for the entire season or $14.99 per month, but bear in mind that all nationally televised games and in-market games are subject to blackouts.

How to watch NBA games from outside your country

Whether you’re watching the NBA online or on TV, geo-blocks can be especially annoying, as they'll also stop you tuning in at all when you’re out of the country.

A VPN will let you change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location where the game you want to watch isn't blocked out, thereby allowing you to access the content and services you pay for back home no matter where you are.

VPNs are easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching sports from abroad - they also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream NBA from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch NBA: live stream basketball in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is the place to watch NBA basketball in the UK, though bear in mind that a good deal of the action takes place very late at night. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NBA fans may instead want to look at the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which shows every single game live, and starts at £99.99 for the full season or £14.99 per month. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.

How to watch NBA: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet and TSN share NBA coverage in Canada, including Raptors games. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an NBA live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. A Sportsnet Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League and Super League Rugby. In Canada, NBA League Pass (opens in new tab) costs $119.99 for the entire season or $19.99 per month, but bear in mind that all nationally televised games - that includes all Raptors games - are subject to blackouts. If you're unable to watch the game you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to tune back in to your preferred NBA coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NBA: live stream basketball in Australia

(opens in new tab) NBA fans in Australia can watch the 2022/23 season unfold on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. You can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. However, all of those games will be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan - both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. That said, diehard NBA fans may instead want to look at the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which shows every single game live, and starts at $154.99 for the full season or $21.99 per month. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Is the NBA League Pass the best way to live stream NBA online?

As you can see, there are a number of options for streaming the NBA online. But one that keeps cropping up is NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), the league's official streaming service.

If you want to follow your favorite team all season long, or even if you want to keep up with every team in the league, it's a great way to watch the NBA from all over the world.

In the US, a season-long NBA League Pass subscription starts at $99.99 for coverage of every out-of-market game. But that's an important caveat. While this represents a solid deal for fans of teams living outside their local area, fans residing in-market will find most games subject to blackout restrictions - and it's not really a viable option as a result.

Additionally, you have to pony up extra for access to any games shown on NBA TV. The exception, as we've said, is for out-of-market fans. If that's you, NBA League Pass is worth your consideration - and with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab), you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the country (or world).

The service offers a different packages for international markets. Obviously, local blackout restrictions don't apply internationally, either, so it's a pretty good offer - and one that's far more straightforward than what's served up in the States.

As well as the UK, NBA League Pass (opens in new tab) covers pretty much every major international market with end-to-end hoops action apart from the US and Canada - so whether you're in Europe, South America, Asia, Oceania or anywhere else, it's well worth looking at.

As ever, if you're out of the country that you subscribed to NBA League Pass (opens in new tab) in, it's likely you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to get around these restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

Who won the NBA finals in 2022?

Steve Kerr led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship title in the past eight seasons, making them one of the most dominant NBA dynasties ever.

Speaking of which, it was the Boston Celtics who succumbed to Steph Curry's Dubs during the bad-tempered six-game June series. An early flashpoint saw Draymond Green pull Jaylen Brown’s shorts down, and things escalated from there.

When are the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs will once again be preceded by a Play-In tournament, which will start on Saturday, April 15. In 2022, the NBA Playoffs started four days later, which would be Wednesday, April 19.

However, at the time of writing firm 2023 NBA Playoff dates are yet to be confirmed.

The top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA Playoffs, while those ranked 7th to 10th will face off for two additional playoff places in each conference.

When are the NBA Finals 2023?

As it's determined by three rounds of best-of-seven ties across two separate conferences, we won't know the schedule of the 2023 NBA Finals until days before it starts.

In 2022, the NBA Finals tipped off on Thursday, June 2, four days after the Celtics had beaten the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and seven days after the Warriors had wrapped up their Easter Conference Finals showdown with the Dallas Mavericks.

When is the NBA All-Star Game 2023?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled to get underway on Friday, February 17, with events running throughout the weekend and culminating in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on the evening of Sunday, February 19.

The Utah Jazz's Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will host proceedings, and the NBA All-Star Game itself will be televised on TNT.

What happened in the NBA Draft?

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were the three shiniest attractions at the 2022 NBA Draft, and the Orlando Magic opted to make former Duke power forward Banchero the No.1 overall pick.

The 19-year-old was named the ACC rookie of the year at the end of a freshman season in which he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Twenty-year-old center/power forward Holmgren was snapped up by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but is expected to miss the entirety of the season with a Lisfranc injury that he sustained in late August.

The No.3 pick, Smith, went to the Houston Rockets after a freshman season in which the power forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Auburn Tigers.