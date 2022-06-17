Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream: how to watch 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final rugby online

Who will be crowned kings of English rugby at Twickenham?

Tim Swinson of Saracens is held by Ollie Chessum during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby
(Image: © Getty Images / David Rogers )

The two big guns of English rugby face each other in the Gallagher Premiership final for the first time in eleven years at Twickenham on Saturday. The grand finale of what has been one of the most entertaining seasons in recent years, sees the Tigers trying to end a record-breaking season in style, having become the first team in league history to go through the entire campaign top of the table. Read on as we explain how to get a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream and watch the Gallagher Premiership rugby final FREE from anywhere in the world.

Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream

Date: Saturday, June 18

Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12pm AEST (Sun)

Venue: Twickenham, London

FREE Stream: ITV Hub

Live streams: BT Sport (UK) | Peacock TV (US)

Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN  - 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Saracens will meanwhile be looking to crowned Premiership champions for a sixth time in 12 seasons on Saturday, and marks a major turnaround for the club having been demoted to the Championship in 2020 following salary cap breaches.

Mark McCall's Londoners ended the regular season second in the table, seven points behind their opponents on Saturday, and claimed their spot in the final after beating champions Harlequins 34-17 last weekend. 

George Ford meanwhile inspired Leicester to a 27-14 victory over Northampton in his final home game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last Saturday to send Tigers to this year's final.

The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Leicester Tigers vs Saracens: live stream Premiership Rugby final for FREE

For the first time ever, the Premiership Final is set to be broadcast on terrestrial TV in the UK.

Free-to-air ITV (opens in new tab) will show the whole match live from Twickenham, with coverage starting on ITV4 at 2.15pm with the final kicking off at 3pm.

That also means you'll be able to stream the match for FREE online via its on demand service ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Away from home?

Use a VPN to watch Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscribers can also tune into the 2022 Gallagher Premiership rugby final live, via BT Sport 1 in HD, with coverage beginning slightly earlier at 2pm BST. The match will also be available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

How to watch Leicester Tigers vs Saracens from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.

You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Leicester Tigers vs Saracens anywhere

Watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream in the US

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Gallagher Premiership final on NBC's Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service.

You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. Away from the States right now?

Use a VPN to tune into Peacock TV while abroad. (opens in new tab)

As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence.

Kick off for the Leicester Tigers vs Saracens final in the US is at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Can I watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream in Australia?

We've looked and looked (and looked) and can't quite believe our eyes - it doesn't seem as though there's a single way that you can watch the 2022 Gallagher Premiership final Down Under.

That means the only way that we can recommend is to get yourself a trusted VPN (opens in new tab) and tune in via another nation's broadcast. So long as you're a national of that country, then that won't be a problem.

