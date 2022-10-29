IND vs SA live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

It's a heavyweight clash at the Optus Stadium on Sunday as India take on South Africa in the pick of this weekend's 2022 T20 World Cup cricket matches. The Proteas will be on their guard against an India attack that has Virat Kohli in exceptional form after delivering another batting masterclass on Thursday. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli followed his extraordinary innings against Pakistan with another half-century against Netherlands as India eased their way to a 56-run victory over the Dutch. With two wins out of two, Rohit Sharma's men will come into this more testing clash in confident form, but face a side that boasts a rejuvenated Rilee Rossouw, who is clearly relishing his unlikely comeback.

The 33-year-old veteran returned to the South Africa side this summer after a six year absence, and proceeded to hit a 48-ball ton against India in Indore last month ahead of this tournament.

The Men In Blue will have already been wary of facing Rossouw following that encounter. He also hit a 52-ball hundred as part of a record T20 World Cup partnership of 168 with Quinton de Kock in the Proteas trouncing of Bangladesh earlier this week, and that will have given India's bowlers further food for thought.

India vs South Africa, begins at 7pm AWST (local) / 10pm AEST / 4.30pm IST / 1pm SAST / 11am GMT / 4pm PKT / 9pm NZDT / 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday, October 30. Follow our guide to get an India vs South Africa live stream, online from wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) IND vs SA live stream with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch all the T20 World Cup 2022 and a lot more besides. This US-based streaming services hosts a tonne of US cable channels including Willow TV which shows much of the year's cricket. Sling is $35 per month after the first month. Willow is a $10 add-on but your first month is just $7.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch an India vs South Africa live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab) All the home nation's T20 matches will be shown for free on the 9Network as well as a number of selected other fixtures, including this match. The full 9Network T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab). Play between India and South Africa gets underway at Optus Stadium at 10pm AEDT. As for the rest of the T20 World Cup, you can find all of the matches on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch IND vs SA T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch IND vs SA live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch IND vs SA: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Play between India and South Africa is set to begin at 4pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch IND vs SA: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) including India vs South Africa, with play set to begin at 11am GMT. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch IND vs SA: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for India vs South Africa is due at 12am NZDT on Sunday night / Monday morning. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch IND vs SA: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch the Men In Blue take on the Proteas live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. India vs South Africa is set to start at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

