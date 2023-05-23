How to watch the Microsoft Build 2023 keynote live

Microsoft's annual Build event kicks off today, May 23, and we're here to show you how to watch the keynote speech by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Build 2023 is a chance for the company to show off some of the exciting features it's been working on. Instead of product announcements, we're expecting improvements in its suite of apps, including Windows 11, Office 365 and Bing.



We may even see mention of artificial intelligence crop up a few times during the event this year, seeing as Microsoft has invested a lot of resources into releasing Bing Chat.

How to watch the Build 2023 keynote live

The Build 2023 keynote will be broadcast live from the Microsoft campus in Seattle, with CEO Satya Nadella speaking.

It will start on May 23 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am EDT / 16:00 BST / 01:00am May 25 AEST.

You can watch the keynote in the video embedded below, as well as on Microsoft's YouTube channel.

The keynote will likely touch on the themes for this year's Build conference, with the main Build site emphasizing the exploration 'Microsoft and OpenAI's full-stack AI platform'.

What do we expect from Microsoft's Build 2023?

The theme of this year's Microsoft Build will most definitely revolve around AI.

We're likely to see Microsoft drop new Bing Chat (powered by ChatGPT) integration into Microsoft Office and Teams, likely in the same way rival AI chatbot Google Bard is now featured in Google Workspace. We don't expect to see any Surface devices this year, though we're very eager to be pleasantly surprised.

There could be talk about Microsoft making its own chips (or partnering with the likes of Qualcomm, like it has in the past) to take on Apple and its M2 chips. Could we even get hints at Windows 12? We're not too sure, but you never know.



Be sure to have a reminder set on the video above, so you'll be able to watch Satya Nadella's keynote live.