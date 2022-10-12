How to watch The Ex-Wife online from wherever you are now

Tasha appears to have it all, with a beautiful little girl and a loving husband named Jack, but as The Ex-Wife unfolds, it appears that her dream life is about to become a nightmare, thanks to the constant presence of Jack's meddling ex-wife, Jen. But when Jack and their daughter go missing, Tasha is forced to turn to Jen for help - can she trust her? The Ex-Wife is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK. Here's how to watch The Ex-Wife online from anywhere in the world.
Premiere: Wednesday, 12 October (UK)
Cast: Janet Montgomerym, Tom Mison, Céline Buckens, Jordan Stephens
Stream: Paramount Plus with 7-day FREE trial (UK)
Fresh from her acclaimed turn in the BBC drama Showtrial, Céline Buckens plays Tasha with Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen) opposite her as Jack, and Janet Montgomery the chief antagonist of the piece. Expect an edgy relationship drama, as this much-anticipated series adapted from Jess Ryder’s hugely popular novel hits screens.
The first of a batch of Paramount Plus originals produced in the UK, the screenplay was written by former Downtown Abbey star Catherine Steadman, with Brian O’Malley (The Lodgers) directing all four episodes.
It's one of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the autumn line-up on Paramount Plus in the UK, so read on to find out how to watch The Ex-Wife from where you are.
How to watch The Ex-Wife online in the UK
This new four-part drama arrived on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the UK, with all episodes available from Wednesday October 12.
You can bag a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for only £6.99 a month or £69.90 - better still, you’re currently entitled to a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) if you’re a new member.
If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, though, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.
In addition to the Ex-Wife, Paramount Plus is home to top shows like Star Trek: Discovery (opens in new tab), 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), reality TV smash Survivor, and video game adaption Halo (opens in new tab).
Outside of the UK? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere
How to watch The Ex-Wife from outside your country
If you’re travelling from one country to another when The Ex-Wife hits Paramount Plus, its likely you’ll be unable to watch the highly-anticipated new series thanks to regional restrictions.
Thankfully, there is an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Ex-Wife online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Ex-Wife from abroad:
The Ex-Wife trailer
Can I watch The Ex-Wife online anywhere else in the world?
The Ex-Wife has been commissioned by Paramount Plus as part of a new strand of home-grown content for its UK service.
At present there's no confirmed broadcasters or release date for the drama outside of the UK.
At present there's no confirmed broadcasters or release date for the drama outside of the UK.
Temporally relocated abroad?