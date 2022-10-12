How to watch The Ex-Wife online from wherever you are now

Tasha appears to have it all, with a beautiful little girl and a loving husband named Jack, but as The Ex-Wife unfolds, it appears that her dream life is about to become a nightmare, thanks to the constant presence of Jack's meddling ex-wife, Jen. But when Jack and their daughter go missing, Tasha is forced to turn to Jen for help - can she trust her? The Ex-Wife is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK. Here's how to watch The Ex-Wife online from anywhere in the world.

Fresh from her acclaimed turn in the BBC drama Showtrial, Céline Buckens plays Tasha with Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen) opposite her as Jack, and Janet Montgomery the chief antagonist of the piece. Expect an edgy relationship drama, as this much-anticipated series adapted from Jess Ryder’s hugely popular novel hits screens.

The first of a batch of Paramount Plus originals produced in the UK, the screenplay was written by former Downtown Abbey star Catherine Steadman, with Brian O’Malley (The Lodgers) directing all four episodes.

It's one of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the autumn line-up on Paramount Plus in the UK, so read on to find out how to watch The Ex-Wife from where you are.

How to watch The Ex-Wife online in the UK

How to watch The Ex-Wife from outside your country

If you’re travelling from one country to another when The Ex-Wife hits Paramount Plus, its likely you’ll be unable to watch the highly-anticipated new series thanks to regional restrictions.

Thankfully, there is an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Ex-Wife online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

