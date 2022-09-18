How to watch NCIS season 20: stream all-new episodes online from anywhere

NCIS, hands up! CBS' long-running police drama returns to our screens for its 20th season and, after the tumultuous events of the last run, there are new dynamics to explore everywhere. It kicks off with a pulse-raising, two-hour crossover event with the NCIS: Hawaii team. Read on as we explain how to watch NCIS season 20 online from anywhere.
*Warning – potential NCIS spoilers ahead*
Premiere date: Monday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT
Stream: CBS via FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Global TV (CA) | Paramount Plus (AU)
Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
With Gibbs finally at peace in Naktok Bay, it's fitting that Alden Parker's life is now falling apart. The last we saw of the SSA he was on the run after being framed for the murder of his corrupt former partner at the CIA.
You just knew something sinister was afoot when his ex-wife, paranormal investigator Vivian Kolchak, joined him in hiding and, fittingly enough, it looked like she was about to feed him to the malevolent entity known as Raven. Unfortunately, that may be the least of the DC team's concerns.
Raven, it seems, has much grander plans in the works too, including an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. The ship is about to hit the fan. Here's how to watch NCIS season 20 online from anywhere in the world.
How to watch NCIS season 20 online in the US
In the US, NCIS season 20 premieres with a two-hour crossover event on CBS at 9pm ET/PT on Monday, September 19, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.
Watch NCIS season 20 without cable in the US
Cord-cutters can watch NCIS season 20 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) without the need for cable TV. As above, new episodes land every Monday, from September 19.
A subscription to the streaming service is available from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus free trial.
Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series, 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS, including Champions League soccer and the NFL.
An alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.
How to watch NCIS season 20 online from outside your country
If you’re abroad when NCIS season 20 is released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream NCIS season 20 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.
Use a VPN to watch NCIS season 20 online from abroad
How to watch NCIS season 20 online in Canada
NCIS season 20 is being televised by Global TV in Canada, with new episodes airing at 9pm ET/PT on Mondays, starting with a two-hour crossover event on September 19.
If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch NCIS in Canada via the Global TV app or online platform.
It lets you watch some shows for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. However, you’ll need a valid cable login to get access to all Global content.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch NCIS season 20 FREE in Australia
In Australia, Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch NCIS season 20, with new episodes landing every Wednesday from September 21. That’s just a couple of days after the US.
A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, Yellowjackets, Paw Patrol and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals, and ViacomCBS content and films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.
As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.
Can I watch NCIS season 20 in the UK?
At the time of writing there's no word on when NCIS season 20 will air in the UK, though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run in the US, Canada and Australia.
When it does land in the UK, it's likely to come to Disney Plus (opens in new tab), which is the place the watch all of the previous seasons of the show.
Since season 19 only started airing in the UK in April 2022, it could be a while before NCIS season 20 arrives. On the bright side, that means you've got plenty of time to catch up with the latest goings-on at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
