How to watch Interview with the Vampire online: Anne Rice's tale darkens our screens once more

Based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel, Rollin Jones has adapted Interview with the Vampire for TV show and a 21st century sensibility. Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson star as vampire companions Lestat and Louis in this gloriously gory, queer story about vengeance, redemption, and life everlasting. Below we explain how to watch Interview with the Vampire online now from anywhere in the world.

Watch Interview with the Vampire What time? Sundays 7pm PT / 10pm ET (US, CA) No. of episodes: 6 Final episode: November 20 Cast: Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian, Kalyne Coleman Stream: AMC+ or AMC via Sling TV (opens in new tab) (US) | AMC+ (opens in new tab) (CA, AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now (opens in new tab)

Just as with the original book and 1994 movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the Interview with a Vampire TV show is framed as conversations between journalist Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Anderson). The latter recounts his 200-year existence as a Creole businessman in 20th century New Orleans, and his transformation into a bloodsucking creature of the night by the debonair Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid).

While Louis initially struggles to overcome his aversion to murder, feeding off stray animals instead, Lestat feasts on anyone from petty thieves to mediocre opera singers.

But when the racist Alderman Fenwick (John DiMaggio) deliberately has Louis’ club The Azalea shut down, Louis’ vampiric nature is awakened: leaving the alderman’s mutilated body in the street with the warning, “Whites Only”.

After fiery retribution is levelled at the black neighborhood of Storyville, a guilty Louis finds redemption in saving a young girl, Claudia, from a burning building. As fans of the novel will know, she'll become Lestat and Louis’ undead daughter and companion. But she’s also due to instigate utter bloody chaos between them.

So, sink your teeth into this brilliant supernatural chiller as we explain how to watch Interview with the Vampire online now now matter where you are.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire online in the US

How to watch Interview with the Vampire online from outside your country

Those abroad when this acclaimed new horror series airs will likely find they're unable to watch new episodes owing to regional restrictions, but you can still access your usual subscription service while away with a VPN.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Interview with the Vampire online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Interview with the Vampire online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the best VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. Its impressive speed, ease of use and strong security features put it above the rest. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sate your unholy appetite for spooky TV when Interview with the Vampire airs on Sundays at 7pm PT / 10pm ET – the same time as it’s broadcast in the USA. And up north, AMC is available through cable providers like Rogers. But if you’ve cut the cord, AMC+ (opens in new tab) is the best place to go. It’s CAD$6.99 a month after your 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and includes content from horror streamer Shudder, Sundance Now, as well as hit shows like Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead and Gangs of London.

Can I watch Interview with the Vampire online in the UK?

Sadly, UK viewers will have to wait for this elegant, grisly vampire series to make its way across the Atlantic. US or Canadian currently in the UK? You can use a VPN to watch Interview with a Vampire (opens in new tab) on AMC or AMC+while abroad.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire online in Australia