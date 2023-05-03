How to watch Google IO 2023

One of the biggest dates in Google’s calendar is almost here, as Google IO 2023 kicks off on May 10. This is the 2023 edition of Google’s annual developer conference, and while that might make it sound software-focused, we’re actually expecting a lot of hardware too.

That includes the mid-range Google Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel Fold (which is set to be the company’s first foldable phone), and the Google Pixel Tablet.

There could be other announcements as well, and we’ve covered what we expect in more detail further down, but suffice to say, this event will be worth tuning into if you’re a Google or Pixel fan.

Fortunately, that’s easy to do, wherever you happen to be in the world, and we’ve detailed exactly how below.

When is Google IO 2023?

Google IO 2023 will run throughout May 10, but all the big announcements are likely to be made at Google’s keynote, which starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Wednesday May 10, or at 3am AEST on Thursday May 11, for those in Australia.

While the event is being held in Mountain View, California, you will, of course, be able to stream the big keynotes online from anywhere.

And if you can’t tune in live, don’t worry. The videos will be available after the fact too, and we’ll also be covering all the announcements here on TechRadar; so you can head back to this site to read our initial impressions of the new Google hardware and software.

How to watch the keynote at Google IO 2023

Google's keynote will be hosted on the company's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and you can also watch it using the video above, so you won’t even need to leave this page to tune in. We expect the live stream to be available on the Google IO site (opens in new tab) as well.

The keynote will probably last around two hours, as that’s how long last year’s was, but note that it’s immediately followed by the developer keynote (opens in new tab), which you can also watch. This likely won’t be of much interest though, unless you yourself are a developer.

Beyond that, there will be various virtual sessions during Google IO 2023, which you can register for by pressing the ‘register’ button on the Google IO home page (opens in new tab). This is free to do, however it isn’t necessary to watch the keynotes.

If you do register, then the sessions you’ll be able to access will cover all sorts of topics, from Android to AI and beyond.

What to expect at the Google IO 2023 keynote

Image 1 of 2 A leaked image of the Google Pixel 7a (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) A leaked image of the Google Pixel Fold (Image credit: Evan Blass)

As noted above, we’re expecting to see plenty of new hardware at Google IO 2023. While not confirmed, numerous leaks point to the Pixel 7a making an appearance, for one thing. This is set to be a mid-range alternative to the Pixel 7, though one that will likely have the same chipset and display refresh rate, along with more megapixels packed into its primary camera.

Where Google could cut costs is in giving it a smaller screen, slower wireless charging, and likely a worse camera overall; despite the extra megapixels.

We’re also likely to see the Pixel Fold, which would be a foldable phone that leaks suggest has a 7.6-inch folding main screen, a 5.8-inch outer cover display, the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 series, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-lens rear camera.

An official image of the Google Pixel Tablet (Image credit: Google)

Then there’s the Pixel Tablet, which Google has already confirmed will also have the Tensor G2 chipset. The company has shown what this slate looks like too, and revealed that it will work with a dock that lets you transform it into a smart home display.

As for the remaining details, leaks point to a 10.95-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, and a mid-range price, making this more of a rival to the iPad 10.9 (2022) than the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022).

Of course, this being a developer conference, we’ll probably also hear about software at Google IO 2023, including details of Android 14, updates to core services, like Google Maps and Google Assistant, and in all likelihood a focus on Google Bard and AI in general.

There may be other things too, with a Wear OS update and even Google’s take on AirTags being possibilities.