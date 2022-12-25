How to watch Detectorists Christmas Special online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally When can I watch Detectorists Christmas Special? Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN 9pm GMT, Mon Dec 26 BBC One / BBC iPlayer (UK)

It's been five long years since BAFTA-winning sitcom Detectorists last appeared on our screens, but there's a Christmas gift in store for fans of the show with this seasonal special. Follow our guide to find out how to watch the Detectorists Christmas special online for free.

The feature-length episode has metal detecting fanatics Andy (Mackenzie Crook) and Lance (Toby Jones) once again in the hunt for historic discoveries in their north Essex hometown of Danebury, but this time with an added incentive.

Having landed a lucrative find and a seemingly happy ending in the concluding episode of season 3, fans of the show had thought they had seen the last of the pair.

But Andy and Lance's beloved Danebury Metal Detecting Club is on the brink of closure with developers looking to buy up the scout's hall where the group meets upland.

Help seems to be on hand when Lance gets permission to search a 10-acre plot of land suspected of concealing buried treasure, but surprise developments put their rescue bid along with Lance and Andy's friendship on the line.

Here's how to watch the Detectorists: Last Christmas online, including for free.

How to watch Detectorists Christmas special 2022 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The TV comeback of Detectorists airs on BBC Two at 9pm GMT on Boxing Day. But if you’ve cut the cord, or just prefer to stream your TV shows, then you can enjoy the Detectorists Christmas Special online using BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) free of charge (provided you've got a valid TV license). Either watch live at 9pm on Sunday, or catch-up at a later date - the episode will become available on-demand on iPlayer just after airing. Currently out of the country? No problem. Check out a top-quality VPN (opens in new tab) and connect to the BBC iPlayer service just like you would at home.

How to watch the Detectorists Christmas Special 2022 online from outside your country

Out of the country when Detectorists is broadcast? If so, you'll be unable to catch this festive special of the award-winning comedy series thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Detectorists online, no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Detectorists Christmas Special from abroad

