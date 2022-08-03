How to book Uber ride through WhatsApp - Look ma, no app needed

For the ride-hailing app service company Uber, India is an important market. In the last nine years that it has been in the country, Uber has been introducing or testing many of its features here first. Its WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) feature, which will allow people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp, was rolled out in Lucknow in December 2021 as a pilot project. It was tested here before anywhere else in the world.

Now, starting this week, Uber is rolling out this feature in Delhi NCR. People in that region have the option to book an Uber ride via its official chatbot on WhatsApp, and will no longer need to download or use the Uber app. Everything from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface.

"We recognise that to keep expanding access to our services, we need to meet users where they are. And in India, that means WhatsApp, one of India’s most popular chat apps," Uber said, formally announcing its WA2R feature in India.

The service is available to both new and existing users who registered with only a phone number on Uber. But in the future WA2R will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp.

How to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp

Uber said the users in Delhi NCR can book cabs using the WhatsApp in two languages: English and Hind.

WhatsApp users in Delhi NCR can book an Uber ride by sending ‘Hi’ on Whatsapp to +91 7292000002 or scanning the following QR code:

Uber QR code as put out by the company. (Image credit: Uber)

Users will then be asked to provide pickup and drop off locations. Users will receive upfront fare information and the driver’s expected time of arrival.

"Riders get access to the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. They will be informed of the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking; be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point and be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number," Uber said.

The WhatsApp chat flow will inform the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies (type help on-trip). If the user selects the “emergency” option while on the trip, they will receive an inbound call from Uber’s customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends, the company said. Drivers on Uber's platform, however, will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp.