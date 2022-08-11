Giants vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online from anywhere

If anybody can get Daniel Jones and this Giants offense firing, surely it's Brian Daboll. After a fifth consecutive losing season in which they were far and away the lowest scoring team in the league, Big Blue have freshened things up, and there's a sense of optimism in the air as they take on Bill Belichick's Patriots in their first preseason game under Daboll. Read on as we explain how to get a Giants vs Patriots live stream and watch the NFL preseason game online from anywhere - including FREE coverage in some places.

Belichick, who handed Daboll his first coaching gig in the NFL back in 2000, treats preseason the same way he approaches anything: with utmost intensity. The Pats have won nine of their last 11 preseason games, and Daboll's not going to get anything easy as he makes his head coaching bow.

The man who gave the Bills the most prolific offense in the NFL the past two seasons running plans to field as many prospective starters as possible. The QB position is still Jones' to lose, but with Tyrod Taylor as backup, that might not be the case for much longer if Jones doesn't step things up significantly.

Belichick has kept his cards close to his chest ahead of the game, and it isn't yet clear if Mac Jones will be given some reps, or if Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe will share the keys to the Patriots' offense. Whoever gets the snap will no doubt be looking to test out the legs of Tyquan Thornton, who was the quickest receiver at the Combine, and could set pulses racing in Foxborough.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Giants vs Patriots online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the NFL preseason game for FREE.

Giants vs Patriots FREE live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online in the UK

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch the Giants vs Patriots for FREE on the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) in the UK, but brace yourself for a late one, with kick-off set for 12am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream Giants vs Patriots as if you were at home.

How to watch Giants vs Patriots from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Giants vs Patriots from anywhere

Giants vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL preseason in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Giants vs Patriots on NFL Network in the US, with kick-off set for 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Giants vs Patriots directly through the NFL Network website (opens in new tab). How to watch Giants vs Patriots without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Giants vs Patriots: live stream NFL preseason in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Patriots game kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Giants vs Patriots FREE: live stream NFL preseason in Australia