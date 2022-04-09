GGG vs Murata live stream: time and how to watch boxing online from anywhere

He turned 40 on Friday, and the whole world knows what GGG (41-1-1) wants for his birthday. Victory over Ryōta Murata (16-2) should set up the blockbuster showdown the boxing world is dying to see - but WBA (Super) champ Murata is yearning for exactly the same prize. The clock's ticking on Gennady Golovkin's time at the top, so read on as we explain how to watch a GGG vs Murata live stream on DAZN all over the world (opens in new tab).

GGG vs Murata live stream Date: Saturday, April 9 Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan Event start: 6.10pm JST (local) / 10.10am BST / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT / 7.10am AEST GGG vs Murata ring walks (approx): 8.30pm JST / 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 9.30pm AEST Global live stream: DAZN (from just AU$2.99/pm) (opens in new tab)

The Kazakhstani great has unfinished business with Canelo, and for nearly four years he's bided his time, racking up victories while waiting for his third and final shot - is his patience about to pay off at last? Take Murata's belt and there's surely no way the Mexican pound-for-pound supremo avoids him any longer.

But with such an enormous prize at stake, the IBF and IBO champion can't afford to underestimate Murata. The Japanese fighter is four years Golovkin's junior, and a dangerous opponent given sufficient motivation.

He responded to defeats at the hands of Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam and Rob Brant by bludgeoning them into submission in the rematches, and Murata would love nothing more than to tear up the dream scenario and set up his own meeting with Canelo.

Brace yourself for Big Drama in Saitama, and read on to find out how to watch a GGG vs Murata live stream from anywhere today.

GGG vs Murata live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

How to live stream GGG vs Murata from abroad

Trying to access your DAZN account in a country where DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. If you've already got an account though, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream GGG vs Murata anywhere

The GGG vs Murata fight takes place on Saturday, April 9 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The event is set to get underway at 6.10pm JST, which is 10.10am BST in the UK, 5.10pm ET / 2.10am PT in the US and Canada, 7.10pm AEST in Australia, and 9.10pm NZST in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

GGG vs Murata ring walk times

GGG vs Murata time (UK): 12.30pm BST

GGG vs Murata time (US and Canada): 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

GGG vs Murata time (Australia): 9.30pm AEST

GGG vs Murata time (New Zealand): 11.30pm NZST

GGG vs Murata full card