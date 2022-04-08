How to watch UFC 273: time, card, Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live stream info

With a championship doubleheader and a headline act that brings together featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski against fan favorite Chan Sung Jung - aka The Korean Zombie - UFC 273 boasts the strongest line-up of fight action for some time.

You won't want to miss it, and you don't have to - read on to discover how to watch a UFC live stream and watch Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung, fight times, plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US (opens in new tab).

Australian star Volkanovski, nicknamed ‘The Great’, will be looking to add to his excellent fight record of 23-1.

He comes up against The Korean Zombie, who will be looking to get his career back on track following two damaging defeats in his last five visits to the Octagon.

The bill also has the much-anticipated rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan as its co-headline bout. Their last encounter ended in controversial style after Yan was disqualified after landing an illegal knee.

For many MMA fans, the main draw will be the undercard appearance of the much-hyped newcomer Khamzat Chimaev taking on seasoned former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a tasty non-title welterweight clash.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get watch UFC 273 online - plus key details like the Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie time, and the best way to get a UFC live stream on Saturday.

When is Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie? UFC 273 time and schedule

Volkanovski vs Jung takes place at UFC 273, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 9. The UFC 273 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT / 11pm BST / 8am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am BST (Sun)/ 10am AEST (Sun).

The UFC 273 main card is slated to start at 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT / 3am GMT (Sun) / 12pm AEDT (Sun) - with Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 1am EDT (Sun) / 10pm PDT / 6am GMT (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun).

Live stream UFC 273: how to watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie in the US

UFC 273 live stream: how to watch Volkanovski online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 273 and Volkanovski vs Jung available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Volkanovski vs Jung are expected to make their way toward the Octagon no earlier than 2pm AEST. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

How to watch Volkanovski vs Jung: live stream UFC 273 in the UK

Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie: live stream UFC 273 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Volkanovski vs Jung live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT on Saturday, April 9.

Volkanovski vs Jung live stream: how to watch UFC 273 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena (opens in new tab) is offering New Zealand viewers a Volkanovski vs Jung live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, April 10 to get all the action. The headline Volkanovski vs Jung fight is expected any time from 5pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

How to live stream UFC 273 without PPV in Europe

Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie preview and predictions

Currently on a 20-fight win streak, a defeat for Volkanovski would come as a huge shock in Jacksonville.

On paper, the relentless strike power of the Aussie champ Should be likely to prove too much for Jung who was drafted in for the main act after the injured Max Holloway was forced to pull out.

The fight nevertheless provides a great opportunity for Jung, to establish himself, and as his Korean Zombie nickname suggests, the 35-year-old veteran is a reliably tough opponent, that's more than capable of pulling off an unexpected victory.

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Who is Alexander Volkanovski?

A former Rugby League star, Volkanovski switched sports to MMA at the age of 23.

First making a splash after winning the Australian Fighting Championship 126lb belt , the 32-year-old has since gone on to become one of UFC biggest worldwide names since making his debut for the promotion in 2016.

Boasting a. solid 22-1-0 record, the New South Wales born star is on phenomenal 20-fight winning run, with this his third title defence.

Who is Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie)?

Pohang-born Chan Sung Jung earned his Korean Zombie moniker for his uncanny ability to 'come back from the dead' after taking heavy blows.

A crowd-pleaser for his never-say-die attitude, the veteran 35-year-old has notched up three UFC Performance of the Night awards in a 17-6-0 career.

Currently number 4 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Jung last contested a fight for the Featherweight title back in 2013 against José Aldo that ended in a TKO defeat, with further stabs at the title derailed by damaging defeats to Yair Rodríguez and Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski vs Jung odds: who is the favorite to win?

Current champ Volkanovski is the out-and-out favorite with the bookies, with the Australian strongly backed at 1/8 to get the better of the Korean Zombie and continue his winning streak, with Jung 5/1 to get the win.

Volkanovski vs Jung: recent results

Volkanovski made his second successful title defence last September with a unanimous points win after five rounds against Brian Ortega.

Jung meanwhile bounced back from a defeat to Ortega with a points win over Dan Ige in his only outing of 2021.

UFC 273 full card and highlights

For many viewers, its what lies in store beyond the headline act which makes UFC 273 so exciting.

The rematch title fight between bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan could easily have served as a headline event, while Khamzat Chimaev's showdown against Gilbert Burns looks set to be pivotal for the Welterweight division, with the winner likely to be the next challenger for the 170-pound title.

Ian Garry will meanwhile be looking to show he's Irish MMA's next big export after Connor McGregor, as the Welterweight star takes on Darian Weeks in the Prelims.

Full UFC 273 card for Saturday, April 9

MAIN CARD

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Chan Sung Jung - Featherweight title fight

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Petr Yan (ic) - Bantamweight title fight

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Welterweight

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres - Women's Strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen - Lightweight

PRELIMS

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks - Welterweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura - Heavyweight

Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington - Women's Bantamweight

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott - Welterweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Alexey Oleynik vs Jared Vanderaa - Heavyweight

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd - Middleweight

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen - Women's Strawweight

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos - Bantamweight