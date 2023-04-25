Curling live stream: watch the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championship free online, round robin

Best curling live streams
Curling is back! The World Mixed Doubles Championships is underway in South Korea right now. Selected games will be streamed live and free on SRF (Switzerland), SRT (Sweden) and BBC Scotland (UK). It's TSN Direct in Canada, and The Curling Channel elsewhere. Full curling TV and streaming info below – including how to watch a live stream from anywhere.
|Dates: April 22 – April 29
|TV channel: TSN (CA) | SVT (SWE) | SRF (CH) | BBC Scotland (UK)
|FREE streams: SRF (CH) | SVT (SWE) | SRF (CH) | BBC Scotland (UK)
|Paid streams: TSN Direct $20/month (CA) | The Curling Chanel (Global)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
World Mixed Doubles Championship 2023 guide
The 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship runs from April 22-29. Twenty countries will battle biters, blank ends and hammer stones in hopes of coming out top in the prestigious final match. The event takes at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, home of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Scotland, the two-time defending mixed doubles champions, continue to impress with their perfectly-weighted draws, as do Japan. Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida chalked up their fifth win of the Championship on day four to remain unbeaten. Perennial favourites Norway are also unbeaten in the tournament.
The event takes place in a round robin format with the teams playing in two groups (A and B). The winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals. A playoff between the teams who finish second and third in each group will complete the semi-final lineup. The winners will then advance to the World Mixed Doubles final on Sunday, April 29.
Here's how to watch every free curling live stream at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – no matter where you are!
FREE live streams (selected games)
Remember: use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock free stream when abroad
The 20 teams competing are:
- Group A: Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Republic of Korea, Netherlands and Scotland
- Group B: Austria, England, Spain, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye and United States.
Watch the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championships in Canada
In Canada, you can watch curling live from the 2023 World Mixed Doubles on TSN, TSN Direct (opens in new tab) and the TSN+ app.
Streaming access to TSN Direct costs from $20 a month and includes a ton of top-flight sports, from Grand Slam tennis to NBA basketball and Formula 1.
Watch TSN Direct from anywhere with a VPN
Travelling outside of Canada? No problem, you can unblock the Canadian live streams with ExpressVPN, aka TechRadar's No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab).
Note: curling is often streamed free on CBC Gem (opens in new tab) but that doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championships.
How to watch curling live streams from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of curling, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Mixed Doubles Championship live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and will allow you to watch everything from curling to tennis to soccer, not to mention hit TV shows, when outside your home country. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch a curling live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Curling live stream: how to watch online in the UK
BBC Scotland is providing free coverage of selected games, which means you'll be able to watch Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat in action. Head over to BBC Scotland (opens in new tab) on the BBC iPlayer app.
Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock BBC Scotland when travelling outside of the UK.
Want to see every match live? The Recast platform, which hosts The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), is perfect for hardcore curling fans. There are no subscription fees – simply pick a game and pay a small amount to watch live (or watch a replay).
Eurosport on Discovery+ is usually a good bet for curling, but the platform doesn't appear to be showing the 2023 Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.
Curling live stream: watch Mixed Doubles World Championships in the USA
Want to see every match live? The Recast platform, which hosts The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), is perfect for hardcore curling fans in the USA.
There are no subscription fees – simply pick a game and pay a few bucks to watch live (or watch a replay).
Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock your Recast account when travelling outside of the United States.
NBC's Peacock typically offers major curling events but it doesn't seem to have jumped on the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships as yet.
Curling live stream: watch the Mixed Doubles World Championships in Australia
Aussie sports fans can watch all the action live on The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), which is available via the Recast streaming platform.
Recast doesn't charge a fixed subscription fee – instead, users must purchase credits which be used to view selected events. In this case, live matches from the 2023 the Mixed Doubles World Championships.
Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock your Recast account when travelling outside of Australia.
Fox typically offers live coverage of big curling events in Oz, but it doesn't seem to have jumped on the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships yet.
Watch the Curling: live stream World Mixed Doubles Championship in Japan
Curling fanatics in Japan can watch selected games – including the semi-finals and final – live on NHK (opens in new tab).
Again, the best place to watch all the Mixed Doubles World Championships action is The Curling Channel (opens in new tab).
Japanese viewers travelling abroad can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access NHK just like they would in Tokyo or Kyoto.
Can I watch free highlights?
Yes. Head over to the World Curling TV YouTube Channel to watch free highlights of the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships.
2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships schedule
Tuesday – 25 April, 2023
Round Robin Session 10 - 10:00
Sheet A - Switzerland v Norway
Sheet B - United States v Germany
Sheet C - Japan v Austria
Sheet D - Spain v Sweden
Sheet E - Türkiye v England
Round Robin Session 11 - 14:00
Sheet A - Estonia v Scotland
Sheet B - Australia v Republic of Korea
Sheet C - Italy v Netherlands
Sheet D - Czechia v Canada
Sheet E - Denmark v Hungary
Round Robin Session 12 - 18:00
Sheet A - United States v England
Sheet B - Norway v Japan
Sheet C - Türkiye v Spain
Sheet D - Austria v Switzerland
Sheet E - Sweden v Germany
Wednesday – 26 April 2023
Round Robin Session 13 - 10:00
Sheet A - Netherlands v Czechia
Sheet B - Denmark v Canada
Sheet C - Scotland v Hungary
Sheet D - Estonia v Australia
Sheet E - Republic of Korea v Italy
Round Robin Session 14 - 14:00
Sheet A - Spain v Austria
Sheet B - Sweden v Switzerland
Sheet C - England v Germany
Sheet D - United States v Norway
Sheet E - Japan v Türkiye
Round Robin Session 15 - 18:00
Sheet A - Hungary v Canada
Sheet B - Italy v Estonia
Sheet C - Czechia v Denmark
Sheet D - Republic of Korea v Netherlands
Sheet E - Scotland v Australia
Thursday – 27 April, 2023
Round Robin Session 16 - 10:00
Sheet A - Germany v Switzerland
Sheet B - Türkiye v United States
Sheet C - Austria v Sweden
Sheet D - Japan v Spain
Sheet E - England v Norway
Round Robin Session 17 - 14:00
Sheet A - Italy v Denmark
Sheet B - Czechia v Scotland
Sheet C - Netherlands v Estonia
Sheet D - Australia v Hungary
Sheet E - Canada v Korea
Round Robin Session 18 - 18:00
Sheet A - Türkiye v Sweden
Sheet B - Austria v England
Sheet C - Spain v United States
Sheet D - Norway v Germany
Sheet E - Switzerland v Japan
Friday – 28 April, 2023
Qualification games - 10:00
Semi-finals - 18:00
Saturday – 29 April, 2023
Bronze medal game - 10:00
Gold medal game - 14:00