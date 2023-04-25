Curling live stream: watch the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championship free online, round robin

Best curling live streams

Curling is back! The World Mixed Doubles Championships is underway in South Korea right now. Selected games will be streamed live and free on SRF (Switzerland), SRT (Sweden) and BBC Scotland (UK). It's TSN Direct in Canada, and The Curling Channel elsewhere. Full curling TV and streaming info below – including how to watch a live stream from anywhere.

World Mixed Doubles Championship 2023 guide

The 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship runs from April 22-29. Twenty countries will battle biters, blank ends and hammer stones in hopes of coming out top in the prestigious final match. The event takes at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, home of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Scotland, the two-time defending mixed doubles champions, continue to impress with their perfectly-weighted draws, as do Japan. Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida chalked up their fifth win of the Championship on day four to remain unbeaten. Perennial favourites Norway are also unbeaten in the tournament.

The event takes place in a round robin format with the teams playing in two groups (A and B). The winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals. A playoff between the teams who finish second and third in each group will complete the semi-final lineup. The winners will then advance to the World Mixed Doubles final on Sunday, April 29.

Here's how to watch every free curling live stream at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – no matter where you are!

FREE live streams (selected games)

Remember: use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock free stream when abroad

The 20 teams competing are:

Group A: Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Republic of Korea, Netherlands and Scotland

Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Republic of Korea, Netherlands and Scotland Group B: Austria, England, Spain, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye and United States.

Watch the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championships in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch curling live from the 2023 World Mixed Doubles on TSN, TSN Direct (opens in new tab) and the TSN+ app. Streaming access to TSN Direct costs from $20 a month and includes a ton of top-flight sports, from Grand Slam tennis to NBA basketball and Formula 1. Watch TSN Direct from anywhere with a VPN Travelling outside of Canada? No problem, you can unblock the Canadian live streams with ExpressVPN, aka TechRadar's No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab). Note: curling is often streamed free on CBC Gem (opens in new tab) but that doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Championships.

How to watch curling live streams from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of curling, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Mixed Doubles Championship live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and will allow you to watch everything from curling to tennis to soccer, not to mention hit TV shows, when outside your home country. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a curling live stream from anywhere

Curling live stream: how to watch online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BBC Scotland is providing free coverage of selected games, which means you'll be able to watch Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat in action. Head over to BBC Scotland (opens in new tab) on the BBC iPlayer app. Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock BBC Scotland when travelling outside of the UK. Want to see every match live? The Recast platform, which hosts The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), is perfect for hardcore curling fans. There are no subscription fees – simply pick a game and pay a small amount to watch live (or watch a replay). Eurosport on Discovery+ is usually a good bet for curling, but the platform doesn't appear to be showing the 2023 Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Curling live stream: watch Mixed Doubles World Championships in the USA

(opens in new tab) Want to see every match live? The Recast platform, which hosts The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), is perfect for hardcore curling fans in the USA. There are no subscription fees – simply pick a game and pay a few bucks to watch live (or watch a replay). Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock your Recast account when travelling outside of the United States. NBC's Peacock typically offers major curling events but it doesn't seem to have jumped on the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships as yet.

Curling live stream: watch the Mixed Doubles World Championships in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch all the action live on The Curling Channel (opens in new tab), which is available via the Recast streaming platform. Recast doesn't charge a fixed subscription fee – instead, users must purchase credits which be used to view selected events. In this case, live matches from the 2023 the Mixed Doubles World Championships. Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock your Recast account when travelling outside of Australia. Fox typically offers live coverage of big curling events in Oz, but it doesn't seem to have jumped on the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships yet.

Watch the Curling: live stream World Mixed Doubles Championship in Japan

(opens in new tab) Curling fanatics in Japan can watch selected games – including the semi-finals and final – live on NHK (opens in new tab). Again, the best place to watch all the Mixed Doubles World Championships action is The Curling Channel (opens in new tab). Japanese viewers travelling abroad can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access NHK just like they would in Tokyo or Kyoto.

Can I watch free highlights? Yes. Head over to the World Curling TV YouTube Channel to watch free highlights of the 2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships.

2023 Mixed Doubles World Championships schedule

Tuesday – 25 April, 2023

Round Robin Session 10 - 10:00

Sheet A - Switzerland v Norway

Sheet B - United States v Germany

Sheet C - Japan v Austria

Sheet D - Spain v Sweden

Sheet E - Türkiye v England

Round Robin Session 11 - 14:00

Sheet A - Estonia v Scotland

Sheet B - Australia v Republic of Korea

Sheet C - Italy v Netherlands

Sheet D - Czechia v Canada

Sheet E - Denmark v Hungary

Round Robin Session 12 - 18:00

Sheet A - United States v England

Sheet B - Norway v Japan

Sheet C - Türkiye v Spain

Sheet D - Austria v Switzerland

Sheet E - Sweden v Germany

Wednesday – 26 April 2023

Round Robin Session 13 - 10:00

Sheet A - Netherlands v Czechia

Sheet B - Denmark v Canada

Sheet C - Scotland v Hungary

Sheet D - Estonia v Australia

Sheet E - Republic of Korea v Italy

Round Robin Session 14 - 14:00

Sheet A - Spain v Austria

Sheet B - Sweden v Switzerland

Sheet C - England v Germany

Sheet D - United States v Norway

Sheet E - Japan v Türkiye

Round Robin Session 15 - 18:00

Sheet A - Hungary v Canada

Sheet B - Italy v Estonia

Sheet C - Czechia v Denmark

Sheet D - Republic of Korea v Netherlands

Sheet E - Scotland v Australia

Thursday – 27 April, 2023

Round Robin Session 16 - 10:00

Sheet A - Germany v Switzerland

Sheet B - Türkiye v United States

Sheet C - Austria v Sweden

Sheet D - Japan v Spain

Sheet E - England v Norway

Round Robin Session 17 - 14:00

Sheet A - Italy v Denmark

Sheet B - Czechia v Scotland

Sheet C - Netherlands v Estonia

Sheet D - Australia v Hungary

Sheet E - Canada v Korea

Round Robin Session 18 - 18:00

Sheet A - Türkiye v Sweden

Sheet B - Austria v England

Sheet C - Spain v United States

Sheet D - Norway v Germany

Sheet E - Switzerland v Japan

Friday – 28 April, 2023

Qualification games - 10:00

Semi-finals - 18:00

Saturday – 29 April, 2023

Bronze medal game - 10:00

Gold medal game - 14:00