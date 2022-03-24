Costa Rica vs Canada live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

The only unbeaten team in the CONCACAF qualifiers, Canada are just two points away from cementing their place at the World Cup for the second time ever. Costa Rica are running hot right now, though, and victory would put them firmly in the playoff picture. Read on to find out how to watch a Costa Rica vs Canada live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Costa Rica vs Canada live stream Date: Thursday, March 24 Kick-off time: 8.05pm CST (local) / 10.05pm ET / 7.05pm PT / 2.05am GMT Venue: Estadio Nacional, San José FREE live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) | Azteca 7 (MX) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

A single point separates Los Ticos from the fourth qualifying spot, which is currently occupied by Panama. After a poor start to qualifying, Costa Rica have found their groove, scoring 10 points from their past four games.

One of those came from a massive victory over Panama, who have daunting clashes with the USA and Canada still to come.

Jonathan David was the match-winner when Canada hosted Costa Rica back in November, but in the four games since, Keylor Navas has conceded just once. David and Cyle Larin have been the most prolific in qualifying, but can they breach this rugged backline?

The hosts have quality attackers of their own in Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campell, and you can follow our guide to get a Costa Rica vs Canada live stream and watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere today.

More high-stakes soccer: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada: live stream soccer in Canada

Soccer fans in the Great White North can watch Costa Rica vs Canada on Sportsnet, with kick-off set for 10.05pm ET / 7.05pm PT on Thursday evening. The channel also offers a streaming-only service in the form of Sportsnet NOW , which starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Costa Rica vs Canada is also being shown on streaming service OneSoccer, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred soccer live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Costa Rica vs Canada live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Costa Rica vs Canada from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada: live stream soccer for FREE in the US