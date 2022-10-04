Connect Amazon Fire TV Cube with an external speaker - Here’s how

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the most interesting among all the streaming devices that Amazon sells in India. It is a cross between a Fire TV stick and an Echo smart speaker – though it doesn’t have a speaker built in.

While you can quickly hook the Fire TV Cube to your LED TV with the help of an HDMI cable and stream your favourite movies, it can be wirelessly paired with an existing Bluetooth speaker to double up as an intelligent speaker. Once done, you can listen to the songs or podcasts of your choice without turning on the TV.

How to connect Fire TV Cube to Bluetooth Speaker?

Since the Fire TV Cube comes with Bluetooth built-in, you can easily connect it with the regular Bluetooth speakers that you already own. In my case, it made total sense for me to combine my Bluetooth-enabled soundbar with the Fire TV cube as both the gadgets are always placed close to each other, making it convenient for me to switch between watching movies on the TV to streaming music.

Alternatively, you can even pair the Fire TV Cube to a Bluetooth speaker of your choice and convenience. Let us look at the step-by-step process of pairing the two devices.

To start the process, you need to connect the Fire TV Cube with your TV since the Fire TV Cube doesn't come with a display. Do not forget to switch on the pairing mode on the Bluetooth speaker. Once done, you need to follow the below process:

Browse to the Settings menu from the home screen Select Remotes & Bluetooth Devices Scroll down to Other Bluetooth Devices Select Add Bluetooth Devices Scroll down from the available devices and select the Speaker you want to pair Interestingly, you can also connect Bluetooth devices like Remote Controllers, Hearing aid etc., and you can follow the same process

Once connected, you can stream songs on your regular soundbar without even needing to turn on the TV, and it also helps convert a dumb audio device into a voice-controlled smart speaker.

Does the old Fire TV Cube have Bluetooth?

Amazon has recently launched the third generation Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab) which comes with Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. While the previous two versions of the Fire TV Cube come with Bluetooth 4.2 + LE.

All three devices can be paired with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.