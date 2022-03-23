Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream 2022: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere

Sprint legend Mark Cavendish will be among those leading the field this week as a strong line-up takes on the Classic Brugge-De Panne in Belgium. The British racer will be hoping to impress here as he looks to get the nod for team Quick-Step's Tour de France line-up. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Brugge-De Panne live stream and watch UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are.

Brugge-De Panne live stream 2022 Dates: Wednesday, March 23 Start: 11.55am CET / 12.55pm GMT / 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT/ 11.55pm AEDT FREE live stream: Sporza (FREE in Belgium) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free

As ever, this year's course spans the Flemish flat lands region towards the coast. While there are fewer hills and cobbles compared to other Belgium classics, the riders may have to contend with crosswinds which so often play a factor in this race.

The climax of three of the past five years has seen a bunch sprint finish, underlining its status as one of the most entertaining events on the cycling calendar.

Last year's race saw Sam Bennett secure the first one-day WorldTour victory of his career. Now turning out for BORA-Hansgrohe, expect Bennett to be in contention once more with Alpecin–Fenix's Tim Merlier leading the charge of a host of Belgian riders set to provide a challenge.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Brugge-De Panne live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Brugge-De Panne live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Brugge-De Panne live stream.

Belgian cycling fans can watch a free Brugge-De Panne live stream on Sporza.

If you're a resident of Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Brugge-De Panne 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Brugge-De Panne but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Brugge-De Panne live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, it's supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra free.

2022 Brugge-De Panne live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Brugge-De Panne coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Coverage of the race begins at 2pm GMT on Eurosport 1. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Brugge-De Panne 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Brugge-De Panne with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Its a pretty unforgiving schedule for cycling fans Stateside, with start times varying between 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Brugge-De Panne 2022: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE