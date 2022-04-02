Brighton vs Norwich live stream: how to watch Premier League online

With his Norwich side firmly planted at the bottom of the table, boss Dean Smith knows anything less than three points at Brighton will surely end all hopes of survival. The Canaries are on a losing run of seven games in all competitions, and find themselves eight points adrift of safety, but come up against a Seagulls side with a woeful home record. Read on to find out how to watch a Brighton vs Norwich live stream wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Norwich live stream Date: Saturday, April 2 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 2am NZST Venue: The Amex Stadium, Brighton Live stream: Peacock TV (US)| DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Having flirted with what looked like a bid for European qualification at the start of the year, Graham Potter's side have lost their way in dramatic style. Brighton have lost all six of their last Premier League matches.

Converting good chances remains the home team's main issue, and the potential return of Adam Lallana from injury following the international break could be key in reversing their poor form on that front.

With nine games remaining, could this be the start of a great escape for the Canaries, or will the Seagulls provide the final nail in their relegation coffin? Follow our guide to get a Brighton vs Norwich live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Brighton vs Norwich online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Brighton vs Norwich kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Brighton vs Norwich from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brighton vs Norwich live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brighton vs Norwich from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly worth trying is its 30-day money back guarantee. And, if you sign up for an annual plan, you'll get 3-months extra FREE.

How to use a VPN to watch Brighton vs Norwich

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Brighton vs Norwich online from anywhere:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location eg:. 'USA' for Peacock TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this example, head to Peacock TV and sign-in into your account.

Can I watch a Brighton vs Norwich Premier League live stream in the UK?

Brighton vs Norwich is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Brighton vs Norwich live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brighton vs Norwich, which kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brighton vs Norwich: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Brighton vs Norwich in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Brighton vs Norwich: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Brighton vs Norwich at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brighton vs Norwich: live stream Premier League action online in India