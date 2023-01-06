Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch FA Cup 3rd round

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream: match preview

Things have been anything but bright for the team in orange lately. It's been two months since Blackpool last tasted victory, though there's cause for optimism as Nottingham Forest visit Bloomfield Road. The Garibaldi haven't won an FA Cup game in nine years, and, with their priorities elsewhere, Steve Cooper may opt to rest some of his key personnel for this one. Here's how to watch a Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream online wherever you are.

A winless stretch of nine games has seen Blackpool drop to third from bottom in the Championship, and even more frustrating for the Seasiders is that all but one of the five defeats they've suffered during the sorry run has come by a single goal. Jerry Yates, by far their top scorer with nine in all competitions, last found the back of the net in October, and was dropped last weekend amid rumors of an impending move away.

Others, like Gary Madine, have chipped in but nobody has been able to consistently notch, and an unfortunate habit of going down to 10 men hasn't helped matters. Michael Appleton brought winger Josh Bowler back to the club – on loan from Forest – this week, and he could be thrown straight into the action alongside fellow new signing Morgan Rogers, the towering 20-year-old Man City winger.

Forest have found their stride, with their last seven games yielding four victories and just a single defeat, but with Premier League survival being the ultimate objective this season, Cooper might choose to field a second-string on the northwest coast. Then again, momentum is a precious thing, and the growing chemistry between Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi may convince Cooper to stick with his best men.

The match is being shown on subscription streaming services ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia.

How to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest from outside your country

However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can you watch a Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the UK?

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada