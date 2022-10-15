Bills vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

This is the first game everybody looked out for when the NFL schedule was released, and the way these teams are performing, the hype is entirely justified. The Chiefs have the highest scoring offense in the league, with the Bills at No.2, and if the sheer mind-blowing quality of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen wasn't enough of a reason to tune in, 13 Seconds and a coin toss means there's also revenge on the cards. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bills vs Chiefs live stream online from anywhere.

The last meeting between the Chiefs and Bills produced one of the greatest games in NFL history, and probably its most heartbreaking defeat too. Between them, Mahomes and Allen put 25 points on the board in a frantic last two minutes of regulation, which ended with the most gut-wrenching 13 seconds of Bills supporters' lives.

With Buffalo leading 36-33 and time almost up, Mahomes combined with Travis Kelce to set up a game-tying field goal that sent the clash into overtime. KC won the toss, Mahomes and Kelce linked up again, and the Bills' season was over.

Sean McDermott has had nine months to plot his revenge, and with these two teams the standout favorites for the Super Bowl, regular season games don't get better than this. Follow our guide on how to watch a Bills vs Chiefs live stream wherever you are.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Bills vs Chiefs game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. How to watch Bills vs Chiefs without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Bills vs Chiefs and at least a few more games for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bills vs Chiefs from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Chiefs game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Bills vs Chiefs game is also being televised by CTV.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Chiefs game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 9.25pm BST on Sunday night. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs FREE: live stream NFL in Australia