Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

An eventful start of the season for Bayern Munich is about to get even more interesting as Robert Lewandowski returns to the Allianz Arena, where things turned very sour this summer. The Polish goal machine scored 344 goals in 375 games for the Bavarians, who did everything in their power to block his exit, both fair and foul. He's already in frightening form for Barca, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Despite their expensively assembled wealth of forwards, only Lewa has looked like a reliable goal threat so far this campaign, but what a goal threat he is. The 34-year-old has nine to his name already, including a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzeň last week. No other Barca player has scored more than two, while in contrast Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are all on three goals or more for Munich.

However, despite scoring 19 and conceding just five, Bayern have been held to draws in three successive league games. Julian Nagelsmann already has an uneasy relationship with the fans, and having felt their wrath at the end of last season and throughout the summer, he needs results to pick up again quickly.

Perhaps most frustrating of all for Nagelsmann is that moments of buffoonery have tarnished recent performances. Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Matthijs de Ligt have each made howlers leading to goals. Then again, Barcelona's Andreas Christensen is no stranger to the occasional defensive calamity, as was the case a week ago. This has all the ingredients for a goal fest, so follow our guide to get a Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Bayern Munich vs Barcelona and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Bayern Munich vs Barcelona in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Bayern Munich vs Barcelona from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 5, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport 5 is an online-only channel, but the game will also be shown on BT Sport 4, joining the action at 8.15pm. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League online in India