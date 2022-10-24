AUS vs SL live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

Hosts Australia will be desperate to get their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign back on track as they take on in-form Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday. They face a Sri Lanka team already firing on all cylinders, though, with the Lions fresh from their group topping performances from the early stages of the competition and boasting Kusal Mendis in masterful form at the crease. Read on as we explain how to watch a T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere for Australia vs Sri Lanka.

The defending champions were on the wrong end of a comprehensive 89-run defeat to near neighbours New Zealand on Saturday as the hosts made the worst possible start to the tournament in front of their own fans. Aaron Finch will be determined to make amends in their second Super 12 match.

Sri Lanka already have a Super 12 win under their belts after Mendis fired off an explosive and unbeaten 68 from 43 balls as the Lions thrashed Ireland with five overs to spare on Sunday. His side's win also served to highlight the strength of Sri Lanka's spin bowling line-up with Maheesh Theekshana taking 2-19 and Wanindu Hasaranga 2-25.

Wicketkeeper and opener Mendis will now be looking forward to the prospect of facing an under pressure Aussie bowling line up, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood likely still feeling shellshocked after the nature of the defeat to the Black Caps.

Sri Lanka have won two out of their last five T20Is against Australia, but can the hosts turn things round in what is now a must win match for them? Australia vs Sri Lanka begins at 7pm AWST (local) / 10pm AEDT / 12pm BST / 4pm PKT /4.30pm IST / 12am NZDT / 7am ET / 4am PT on Tuesday, October 25. Follow our guide to get an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream, online from wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab) All the home nation's T20 matches will be shown for free on the 9Network as well as a number of selected other fixtures. The full 9Network T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab). Play between Australia and Sri Lanka gets underway at Perth Stadium at 7pm AWST (local) / 10pm AEDT. As for the rest of the T20 World Cup, you can find all of the matches on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Play between Australia and Sri Lanka is set to begin at 4pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch AUS vs SL T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch AUS vs SL live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) including Australia vs Sri Lanka, with play set to begin at 12pm BST. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch AUS vs SL: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for Australia vs Sri Lanka is due at 12am NZDT on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch AUS vs SL: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Australia vs Sri Lanka is set to start at 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

AUS vs SL live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the US