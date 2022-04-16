2022 Snooker World Championship live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Can Neil Robertson's barnstorming form continue? Will Ronnie O'Sullivan pull level with Stephen Hendry? Has Zhao Xintong's time finally come? Taking place at Sheffield's legendary Crucible, the 2022 Snooker World Championship is one of the great sporting spectacles of the year. Find out how to watch every pot, break and even the shots to nothing with a 2022 Snooker World Championship live stream from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage wherever you are.

Snooker World Championship live stream 2022 Dates: Saturday, April 16 - Monday, May 2 Daily start times: 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 5pm CST / 7pm AEST Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, UK FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Mark Selby put on a clinic last year, and the four-time world champion enters the tournament as the top seed. However, the Jester from Leicester has struggled for form all season, while many of his rivals are in excellent shape.

Nobody on the circuit is playing better snooker than Robertson, who's been hoovering up titles. But the Crucible has been an unhappy hunting ground for the Thunder from Down Under.

He and Judd Trump have only won the Snooker World Championship once each, which is almost as absurd as Zhao's meagre haul of trophies, though the Cyclone at last secured his first Triple Crown title at the UK Championship in December.

The Rocket, meanwhile, is looking to pull level with Stephen Hendry on seven world titles. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 Snooker World Championship live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Tour Championship for FREE in the UK.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a March Madness live stream

How to watch a FREE Snooker World Championship live stream

Snookers fans in the UK can watch all of the Snooker World Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four - and you can use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The morning sessions typically start at 10am BST; the afternoon sessions start at 2.30pm; and the evening sessions get underway at 7pm. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to watch Snooker World Championship from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Snooker World Championship below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

Snooker World Championship live stream: how to watch online in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream the 2022 Snooker World Championship on Matchroom Live. There's currently a full tournament pass available for just $3.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $0.99, a monthly pass for $4.99 per month, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Play typically begins at 7pm AEST each day, with the later sessions starting at a not-so-sociable 11.30pm and 4am. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream Snooker World Championship in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Coverage of the snooker starts at 5am ET / 2am PT most days for the early session, with the later sessions getting underway at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT, and at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch a Snooker World Championship live stream in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya. The early sessions typically start at 5pm CST each day, with the laters sessions beginning at 9.30pm and at 2am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

How to watch snooker: live stream 2022 World Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in the US too, with coverage getting underway at 5am ET / 2am PT most days for the early session, and at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT and 2pm ET / 11am PT for the later sessions. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream snooker in New Zealand

Live Snooker World Championship coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Play typically starts at 9pm NZST, with the later sessions set to begin at 1.30am, and at 6am. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

When is the 2022 World Snooker Championship final?

The World Snooker Championship final is set to be played across four sessions on Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2.

The match will be best-of-35 frames, with the sessions set to begin at 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 8pm CST / 10pm AEST, and at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 2am CST / 4am AEST.

Who are the favourites for the 2022 World Snooker Championship?

Reigning champion Mark Selby may be the top seed at the 2022 World Snooker Championship, but the man to beat is No.3 seed Neil Robertson, who has won the Masters, the Players Championship and the Tour Championship this year.

That the Aussie only has one World Snooker Championship title to his name is a mystery, and the same can be said for No.4 seed Judd Trump, whose Turkish Masters triumph in March marked his first ranking title of the season.

Who has won the most World titles in snooker?

The late, great Joe Davis has more world titles than anyone else, having won each of the tournament’s first 15 editions from 1927 to 1946. His younger brother, Fred Davis, shares second place with John Pulman, with eight wins apiece.

Stephen Hendry is the most successful player of the modern era, with seven world titles to his name.

Trailing close behind the Scotsman is six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is the most successful player competing in this year's tournament.