This solid and affordable Shark vacuum is down to a terrific low price at Currys

Shark is always one of our best vacuum cleaner brands and now this entry-level Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Currys for £189.99 (was £279.99). With a 1/3 off, this is a great time to get your hands on an affordable cordless vacuum.

The big draw here is the combination of strong suction power, anti-hair wrap tech – so you don't have to waste time untangling your brushes – and up to 40 minutes from a single charge so you won't run out of power mid-clean. This Shark vacuum also converts into a handheld mode for stairs, sofas, car cleaning, and more, so it's a highly flexible option at a great price.

Today's best Shark Vacuum Cleaner deal

Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279.99 now £189.99 at Currys

A lot is going on with this affordable stick vacuum from top brand Shark. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with three extra attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool, and an anti-hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners and general users at this low price and is one I'd buy while stocks lasts.

One of the biggest selling points of the Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is its anti-hair wrap technology - a must-have for any pet owner. The technology stops hair from getting tangled in the brush and can handle all types of hair, whether short or long. The days of battling with hair caught in your vacuum are over.

Run time for cordless vacuum cleaners is often a challenge but with 40 minutes of battery life, this Shark option provides enough to handle most average house sizes. For any particularly stubborn dirt, there's always the Boost trigger, which gives you extra suction power.

As well as the anti-hair wrap pet tool, the package also includes a crevice tool and an upholstery tool for specific cleaning tasks.

If the Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner isn't what you're looking for, have a look at our best vacuum cleaners guide which includes a range of options based on budget and requirements. All of the best cordless vacuums have been tested, whether you need something specifically for pet hair, small spills or general use around the home.